While we’re waiting for Volkswagen to diversify its R catalog with the addition of an Arteon R with a turbocharged VR6 engine, it looks like another model will be getting the sporty treatment. Spotted multiple times already, the T-Roc R has returned in a fresh batch of spy shots taken at VAG’s test facility at the Nürburgring where the feisty crossover is undergoing testing.

With the prototype carrying a significant amount of camouflage, we’re inclined to believe it had the full production body or at least most of the final bits. The other test vehicles caught by our spies in recent months had the regular model’s body with minor changes and the R-specific quad exhaust. This one appears to have different front and rear bumpers and the four tips don’t look like an afterthought anymore. Also, those ghastly fake exhaust finishers of the standard T-Roc are a thing of the past.

Although not immediately visible, the T-Roc R could come with slightly wider tracks as part of an extended array of upgrades that’ll include beefier brakes, larger wheels, a stiffer suspension setup, and some chassis tweaks. The piece de resistance will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine borrowed from the Golf R, so we’re looking at somewhere in the region of 300 horsepower. It goes without saying VW will sell the amped-up crossover with standard 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Expect the T-Roc R to go on sale at some point in 2019, following a possible reveal in October at the Paris Motor Show or in March next year in Geneva. We’re excluding North American shows such as Los Angeles (December 2018) and Detroit (January 2019) since the T-Roc is not available in the U.S. It will be a similar story with the T-Roc Convertible due in Europe in 2020.

Photos: CarPix