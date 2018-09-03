Hide press release Show press release

First vehicles will be in the showrooms in early 2019: The new A-Class Saloon is now available for ordering

Stuttgart. Prices for the latest member of Mercedes-Benz's family of compact cars start at 30,916.20 euros[1] for the A 200 with 120 kW (163 hp) and manual transmission (combined fuel consumption 5.7 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 131 g/km)[2]. The market launch is in early 2019.



Prices and models of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon:

A 200 A 200 A 220 4MATIC A 250 A 250 4MATIC A 180 d Transmission 6-speed manual trans-mission 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT Displacement (cc) 1332 1332 1991 1991 1991 1461 Output (kW/hp) 120/163 120/163 140/190 165/224 165/224 85/116 at rpm 5500 5500 5800 5800 5800 4000 Max. torque (Nm) 250 250 300 350 350 260 at rpm 1620 1620 1600 1800 1800 1750-2750 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 6.0-5.7 5.4-5.2 6.7-6.5 6.3-6.1 6.7-6.5 4.3-4.1 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 138-131 124-119 153-149 143-139 153-149 113-107 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 8.3 8.1 7.0 6.3 6.3 10.6 Top speed (km/h) 230 230 237 250 250 206 Price from (euros)1 30,916.20 33,010.60 36,431.85 37,324.35 39,525.85 32,141.90

[1] All prices shown in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT

[2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the "NEDC CO 2 figures" according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

Edition 1: Exclusive special model at launch

An Edition 1 of the A-Class Saloon will be available for an extra 7021 euros for around one year after the market launch. Both on the exterior and in the interior, the exclusive special model comes with numerous colour highlights in copper, such as on the pins of the diamond radiator grille. The Edition 1 is shod with 19-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, copper-painted with a high-sheen finish. Additional standard features include LED High Performance headlamps, sport seats with adjustable head restraints and ambience lighting. The Edition 1 is available in all engine variants and selected paint finishes.

The equipment lines: Style, Progressive and AMG Line

Exterior features of the Style equipment line (1213.80 euros): Radiator grille with diamond pins in black, silver-painted louvre and chrome inlay; side skirts painted in the vehicle colour; chrome-plated beltline trim strip. 16-inch light-alloy wheels (A 180 d and A 200) or 17-inch light-alloy wheels (A 220 and A 250). Additional interior features of the Style equipment line: Luxury seats with Seat Comfort package; upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/Bertrix fabric; 40/20/40 split folding rear seat backrest; Light and Visibility package; double cup holder.

Exterior features of the Progressive equipment line (1868.30 euros; from A 220 1600.55 euros) include diamond radiator grille with black pins, silver-painted louvre and chrome inlay; side skirts painted in the vehicle colour; chrome-plated beltline/window line trim strips; visible non-functional tailpipe trims and rear apron with chrome trim as well as 17-inch light-alloy wheels. Interior features of the Progressive equipment line include luxury seats with Seat Comfort package; upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/Fléron fabric; 40/20/40 split folding rear seat backrest; multifunction sports steering wheel in leather, black decorative stitching and trim in silver chrome; dark carbon fibre look trim; light carbon fibre look trim; Light and Visibility package; double cup holder.

The exterior features of the AMG Line (3510.50 euros) include AMG Styling consisting of AMG front apron with front splitter in chrome, AMG side sill panels and AMG rear apron with chrome trim and visible non-functional tailpipe trims; diamond radiator grille with chrome pins and single louvre with chrome inlays; 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels; front brake callipers with Mercedes-Benz logo; perforated front brake discs (A 220); chrome-plated beltline/window line trim strips; lowered comfort suspension; Direct-Steer system. The interior features of the AMG Line include sports seats with Seat Comfort package and adjustable head restraints; upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre and DINAMICA trim or upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather and aluminium trim with light longitudinal grain; 40/20/40 split folding rear seat backrest; AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs; black floor mats with AMG lettering; 3-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather, with flattened bottom section, with perforations in grip area, as well as, depending on upholstery, with red or black decorative stitching and silver chrome trim; Light and Visibility package; gearshift lever with additional chrome elements as well as, depending on upholstery, with red or black decorative stitching; double cup holder.

Especially classy: the Leather package

The Leather package is available for the Progressive line (extra 1654.10 euros) and AMG Line (1368.50 euros). It includes the seats and decorative stitching on beltline and instrument panel. This turns the leather covering into a special haptic experience. Depending on the seats and equipment line, the available colours are black, bahia brown/black and macchiato beige/black. Alternatively, the AMG Leather package is optionally available for the AMG Line (1368.50 euros). The available colour combinations are classic red/black and titanium grey pearl/black.

Especially attractive: the Night package

Visual exterior enhancements come courtesy of the Night Package, which is also available for the Progressive line (952.00 euros extra) and AMG Line (464.10 euros). The package includes black-painted exterior mirror housings; diamond radiator grille with pins (chrome or black depending on the equipment line); louvre painted in black with a high-gloss finish; rear apron with trim painted in black with a high-gloss finish; beltline trim strip and window line trim strip in high-gloss black; heat-insulating dark-tinted glass from B-pillar. The Progressive line also comes with 18-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in black with a high-sheen finish. The AMG Line also includes 18‑inch AMG 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in black with a high-sheen finish as well as the front splitter painted in black with a high-gloss finish.

Safety: MULTIBEAM LED, driving assistance systems, PRE-SAFE®

Another example of technology transfer from the luxury to the compact class is the optionally available MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (1487.50 euros). These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation. 18 individually actuated LEDs are housed in each headlamp. The daylight-like light colour of the LEDs is easy on the eyes and has a positive effect on concentration. As a further option, LED High Performance headlamps (987.70 euros) offer a wider light distribution compared to the standard halogen headlamps, a daylight-like light colour and lower energy consumption.

The new A-Class comes with the latest driving assistance systems, which give the driver cooperative support. This gives it the highest level of active safety in its segment, with functions adopted from the S‑Class. For the first time, the A-Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain driving situations. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now support the driver even more conveniently in keeping a safe distance and steering, and the vehicle speed is now also automatically adjusted on bends, at road junctions and on roundabouts.

The Driving Assistance package (1796.90 euros) includes the following systems: Active Distance Control DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment; Active Steering Assist with Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; PRE-SAFE® PLUS. PRE-SAFE® PLUS can detect an imminent rear-end collision. If the danger of a collision persists, the system can lock the brakes of the stationary vehicle before a rear-end collision to prevent it from being shunted forward by the impact. This can minimise the risk of injury by reducing the forward jolt caused by the impact.

Further PRE-SAFE® functions are included in the Driving Assistance package, but are also separately available in the PRE-SAFE® system (392.70 euros). The PRE‑SAFE® system makes use of the time before an impending accident. Numerous measures can reduce the loads acting on the occupants. These also include the innovative PRE-SAFE® Sound system. This prepares the human hearing for the expected noise of an impact when there is a risk of a collision. When the danger of a collision is detected, the system causes the on-board sound system to emit a short rushing sound which can activate a tiny muscle in the human ear. This contracts as a reflex when loud noises occur, thus protecting the hearing.

The optional head-up display (1178.10 euros) projects important information onto the windscreen to reduce the degree to which the driver is distracted from what is happening on the road. There is also less eye fatigue for the driver, as the eyes do not constantly have to refocus between close-up and long-distance vision.

MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience: In conversation with the car

The all-new MBUX multimedia system - Mercedes-Benz User Experience - has ushered in a new era in terms of Mercedes me connectivity. A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX can be customised if desired and adapts to the user. As a further option, it features intelligent voice control, which is activated by saying "Hey Mercedes".

The MBUX functions are modular in structure, so that the precise needs of different customers and markets can be met. The standard package includes two 7-inch displays for instrument cluster and media display with touchscreen, multifunction sports steering wheel with Touch Control buttons on left and right, USB ports (type C), Bluetooth® connection for telephony and audio sources.

Basic Navigation package (1356.60 euros): extended MBUX functions (including intelligent voice control with "Hey Mercedes"), navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information and touchpad.

Premium Navigation package (3016.65 euros): 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch media display, extended MBUX functions, navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information, touchpad and Traffic Sign Assist.

MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation (297.50 euros) is a completely new function in which the map display is enhanced by augmented reality. A video image of the surroundings taken with the aid of the front camera is augmented with helpful navigation information, for example arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly onto the touchscreen of the media display.

The Mercedes me app collection can be placed as an icon on the screen in a user-friendly way, and can be freely sorted on the homepage like all other main applications.

The individual Mercedes me Connect services are grouped into equipment packages. Available are theConnectivity package Navigation (119 euros[3]), which includes Live Traffic incl. Car-to-X communication, map updates at the dealership or over-the-air and the extended navigation services (such as car park information, filling station prices) and the Connectivity package Navigation and Comfort (261.80 euros with additional in-car office function and pre-installation for Concierge Service).

The ultimate in listening pleasure is provided by the Burmester® surround sound system (791.35 euros). The high-performance speakers produce a first-class surround sound. You can specifically optimise this for the front and rear seats to intensify the listening experience.

Comfort: ambience lighting, seat climate control, multicontour seat

64 colours are possible with the ambience lighting (315.35 euros, in combination with the Style, Progressive or AMG line). The different colours are composed into ten colour themes to allow an avant-garde lighting display with spectacular colour changes. If required, the colour worlds adapt to suit the different styles of the Widescreen display.

At the same time, comfort features from higher vehicle segments make an appearance: Optionally available are seat heating for driver and front passenger (345.10 euros), seat climate control (1059.10 euros) and Multicontour Seat package (702.10 euros) with massage function for the front seats.

DYNAMIC SELECT, with drive programs available at the press of a button, comes as standard in all A-Class Saloons. Even greater driving pleasure when cornering along with comfort on long journeys comes courtesy of the suspension with adaptive damping (1178.10 euros). Using the switch on the centre console, it is possible to choose between Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual.

Business package: competitively priced combination of attractive equipment packages

The Business package for 1963.50 euros includes Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, seat heating for driver and front passenger, extended MBUX functions, hard-disc navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information and touchpad. The package can be extended, for example, with the Parking package with 360° camera (791.35 euros; 1594.60 euros as individual optional extra). The combination of Active Parking Assist and 360° camera provides assistance when looking for a parking space, as well as when entering and leaving a parking space and manoeuvring. The all-round view from the 360° camera, including a virtual bird's-eye view, is particularly impressive on the MBUX display.

The panoramic sliding sunroof (1106.70 euros) delivers instant open-top enjoyment almost on a par with a cabriolet. When closed, its transparency makes for a lighter and brighter interior.

[3] Use of these services requires registration on the Mercedes me portal and consent to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services. In addition, the vehicle must be paired with the user account. After activation, the services can be used free of charge for the specified validity period, and can afterwards be renewed for a fee. Activation is possible within two years of first registration.