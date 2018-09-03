Fiat has released a short, but sweet teaser video of the U.S.-specification 124 Spider Abarth getting ready to embrace the 2019 model year. Details are not available at this point, but we do get to hear the raspy soundtrack generated by the turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine. The video does seem to focus on the exhaust while the one-sentence press release says something about the car’s new sound, so chances are the 2019MY will be a bit louder.

It’s too soon to say whether the reworked sound will be complemented by an upgraded engine, which currently produces 164 horsepower and 250 Newton-meters (184 pound-feet) of torque in the U.S. model. Abarth certainly knows a thing or two about the T-Jet engine, having upgraded the unit to 177 hp for the 695 Rivale. Putting two and two together, we could be looking at a few more ponies for the Italian droptop of Japanese origins.

This week’s reveal of the U.S.-spec 124 Spider Abarth will follow the tricked-out 124 GT for Europe exhibited earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. It had a carbon fiber hardtop weighing 16 kilograms (35 pounds) and sat on 17-inch OZ wheels lighter by approximately 3 kg (6.6 lbs) compared to the standard set. Other goodies exhibited in Switzerland were the carbon fiber side mirror caps and rear spoiler.

It remains to be seen whether the North American model will borrow a few of the 124 GT’s goodies for the upcoming model year change. We’ll know what’s what in the coming days as Fiat has promised to unveil the model later this week.

As a final note, the platform-sharing Mazda MX-5 RF was updated a little over a month ago in the U.S. where it got an extra 26 hp and 4 Nm (3 lb-ft) for its 2.0-liter SkyActiv engine, now pumping out 181 hp and 204 Nm (151 lb-ft).

Source: Fiat