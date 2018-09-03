We’ve seen the Dodge Demon drag racing several muscle and sports cars, and we already know it’s a damn fast thing. That’s hardly a surprise, as the factory catalog numbers show an acceleration time from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (98 kilometers per hour) of just 2.3 seconds, making it one of the quickest production cars on the planet.

But even more impressive are the famous quarter-mile runs, for which the Demon is actually designed. When the car was introduced, the automaker claimed it can do 9.65 in bone stock form and, as it turns out, they were not lying. This new video comes only to prove how quick the Demon is on the drag strip.

Aside from the tires, which have been replaced with aftermarket slick tires, this is a completely stock Demon with no modifications to the powertrain, chassis, and body. During its first run, the car achieves a time of 9.84 seconds completely crashing its opponent. The second run is a tad better with a time of 9.83 seconds and a speed of 136.19 miles per hour (219.17 kilometers per hour).

Yes, these figures don’t exactly match Dodge’s claim, but there’s one very important factor playing a major role. It’s called reaction time and it strongly affects the overall performance during a drag race. You see, in the second run, if the driver wasn’t slow off the line, he would’ve gotten that promised number. Other factors play a role too, like track temperature, sea level, atmospheric pressure, and many others.

We will have to wait a bit more to see a stock Demon running in the mid-9s, but hey - let these owners get used to their new drag beasts and performance will get better with time. It’s not only about the car, it’s also about the man behind the wheel.

Source: Wheels on YouTube