Enjoying the sound of exhaust systems are embedded in our DNA as human beings. Studies date back to the time we used to hunt, in which the sound of roaring lion (or a huge cat, for that matter) meant danger. We haven't been able to shake it off, that’s why loud, screaming exhaust systems are a way to a man’s heart.

Okay, while that could sound like a hypothesis of a drunk car nut, it actually adds up – at least that’s what we think. And the Ferrari FXX K Evo is the perfect example of that.

In this video, a sample of this track-only monster was spotted screaming in a tight circuit while wearing a red livery and the number 54. In fact, it’s so loud, I didn’t have to put my headphones on to enjoy its “obnoxious” display of power. To be fair, this isn’t the first time that an FXX K Evo has been spotted (or heard) making exhaust noises. It has done it in the Spa before and has all the reasons to do it again.

Now, you know why this car can’t be street-legal…or can it? Imagine waking up in the morning to the sound of its attention-grabbing 6.2-liter V12 engine. I’m pretty sure it will come to a point of annoyance. But for the time being, and while this car is still confined on race tracks, it’s still an epic sound to hear.

The screaming FXX K Evo was spotted at the 2018 F1 Live Festival in Milan, Italy. It was a show for F1 fans, kicking off the 2018 Italian Grand Prix. There were F1s doing donuts during the program, but we reckon, the special appearance of the FXX K Evo could very well be the star of the motorsport event.

Source: 19Bozzy92 via Youtube