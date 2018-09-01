The 720S may not be a subject of superlatives right now, as that would go to Lamborghini or Bugatti with their respective new cars. However, nobody can’t deny the speed and power that this McLaren supercar possesses. Just in case you’re in doubt of the 720S’ prowess, this POV video from a passenger while riding shotgun around the Nurburgring might change your heart.

By the way, it’s the passenger’s first time in the Nurburgring, so we totally understand the blanket of silence from him during this exhilarating run at one of the most dreaded race tracks in the world.

If you’ve watched the video by now, we know you would agree. It was a fast run at the ‘Ring, and the driver didn’t hold back in blazing through the race track. Guess we can safely assume that he didn't know that it was the passenger’s first time in the Green Hell.

The 720S also posted interesting numbers during the run. At the race tracks longest straight, it registered a top speed of 252 kilometers per hour (157 miles per hour). You could see in the video that everything was almost turning blurry at that point, and it was absolutely insane. Just imagine how it is when the car reaches its recorded top speed of 341 kph (212 mph).

We also noticed how quick the 720S in accelerating from “mid-speeds” to inhumane ones, like it can go from 90 kph (56 mph) to 180 kph (112 mph) in a blink. That’s pretty much expected, though, as the 720S is rated to go from standstill to 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds. Although, the video says that the supercar can do it in 2.9 seconds, but whichever is correct, all we know is that it’s faster than a traffic light turning from yellow to red.

Now, just imagine how it is in the upcoming McLaren 720S GT3.

Source: AutoTopNL