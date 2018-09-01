The new extended-wheelbase version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom luxury limousine will be offered with a new Privacy Suite that sections off the rear compartment from the front seats.

Revealed by Rolls-Royce at the Chengdu Motor Show this week, the Phantom gets a sheet of electrochromatic glass behind the driver’s seat. At the touch of a button, this sheet can instantly turn opaque, preventing the driver from seeing what is happening in the rear. Curtains can also be drawn, preventing onlookers from seeing into the car.

As well as cutting all visual ties with the cockpit, the Privacy Suite also blots out sound. A frequency-specific compound stops anyone in the front of the vehicle eavesdropping on conversations, while a fully integrated intercom allows communication between driver and passengers.

Pressing a button allows the passengers to speak to the driver instantly, while the driver can to "call" the rear cabin should he or she wish to communicate with passengers. Those in the rear can then choose whether to accept or reject the driver’s call.

Additionally, a large aperture controlled by the rear passenger allows documents or other objects to be passed between the front and rear cabins. The hatch is controlled solely by the rear passenger, and it’s discreetly illuminated so passengers can see what is being passed through.

The Privacy Suite also benefits from a bespoke theatre system, which includes two 12-inch monitors. These can display data from the onboard infotainment system, or from a mobile device plugged in with HDMI connectivity.

Source: Rolls-Royce