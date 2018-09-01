What better way to highlight new tech features than through an epic movie.

The covers are off of the new 500X, but Fiat isn’t just done yet in highlighting its pint-sized crossover. In its new TV commercial, the 2019 500X showcases its host of safety features through time travel, and of course, what’s the movie that best represents time travel and cars? No, it isn’t Bruce Willis’ Looper - we’re talking about Back to the Future, and the company couldn’t get any righter about it.

In the TV ad, you could see a couple from the ‘60s inside a classic Fiat 500, which then jumped to the present time after being struck by lightning. Their car, of course, is the new 500X.

With the crossover’s plethora of high-tech features, the couple was in awe in the cabin. Things like TomTom 3D Navigation, seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, emergency braking, and blind spot alert left the couple in awe. It’s understandable, though, as these aren’t a thing yet during their era. We just couldn’t help but imagine these two inside a Tesla, but I digress.

Going back to the Fiat 500X, the crossover got upgrades on the outside, too. LEDs replace the Xenon headlights, while the tail gets LED lighting as well to complete the modern touch.

Performance figures have also been upgraded, with the Euro-spec models ranging from a new three-cylinder 1.0-liter gasoline mill producing 120 horsepower and 190 Newton-meters (140 pound-feet) of torque via a six-speed manual to a 2.0L diesel that produces 150 horsepower and 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet) torque through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

With these upgrades in place for the European market, Fiat is yet to announce the U.S.-spec model, which could come anytime soon. Meanwhile, back to the TV ad, were you able to spot Doc Brown’s cameo cool cameo?

