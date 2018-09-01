Remember the Ford Raptor S that could pass as the most luxurious truck ever built? Here’s a closer look at it by Youtube’s SeenThruGlass. Now, if you’ve loved it in the previous story, you’ll love it even more when driven on the road. By combining plush and monstrosity in a vehicle, this Raptor S is an anomaly to truck culture, or better yet, it’s an oxymoron on four humongous 20 inchers.

I might have spoken too soon when I said that the Defco F-350 Mega Raptor makes all other Raptors look cute. This is the ultimate Raptor…yet.

For the uninitiated, this bespoke project is made by Galpin Auto Sports, 1221 Wheels, and Salomondrin. It’s a custom-built F-150 Raptor, in which the opulence of the interior is indirectly proportional to the ruggedness outside. The way this pickup truck has been built should be made illegal. There should really be someone regulating these kinds of build.

Kidding aside, though, the Ford Raptor S is a definite eye-candy. Its black exterior with red accents looks sinister, while the 20-inch rims by 1221 Wheels are a perfect match. The exterior updates aren’t as extensive as the interior, but nevertheless, it’s still one of the best out there.

The fun resides in the Ford Raptor S’ cabin. STG described it as something that’s as luxurious as a Mercedes, and we’ll take his word for it. Besides, have you seen the starlight headliner? Yes, it has that – the kind of opulence is commonly seen in Rolls-Royce cars. It also has a sizable 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Alcantara upgrades, and white leather upholstery with climate-controlled massagers. Crazy, right?

The customization doesn’t end in aesthetics. The engine has been dialed up, too, adding 102 horsepower (76 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 Newton-meters) of torque. With a truck this powerful and plush at the same time, who needs supercars?

Source: SeenThruGlass via Youtube