Complete Custom Wheel, or simply CCW, is showing off a potentially polarizing take on the Honda S2000. Specifically, this is the earlier AP1 version with a slightly more twitchy suspension and a 2.0-liter engine that can rev to 9,000 rpm.

Honda never offered the S2000 as a coupe, but this car wears a hardtop from the famous tuning house Spoon. The new roof gives the car a very different silhouette that makes the vehicle resemble a Z4 Coupe. Spoon also contributes the rear diffuser.

To complete the exterior revisions, there's a prominent front splitter and revised fascia from the firm Voltex. The widebody kit with exposed fasteners comes from Industry Garage. Most of the body gets a coat features the off-white shade Gloss Storm Gray. Dark trim, like carbon fiber mirror caps, provides a visual contrast to the rest of the light-colored sheet metal.

CCW custom made a version of its D110 wheels. They feature a three-piece, forged aluminum construction, and the design has 11 spokes. The huge, polished lips catch the eye, and the interior section has a bronze-colored finish.

There are no details about any powertrain changes, but a large diameter, titanium exhaust outlet emerges from the rear. There's clearly some suspension work, too, because the wheels kick out from the body with lots of negative camber. Here's hoping this is an adjustable air suspension because the setup in these photos looks very uncomfortable to drive on the road, and even the slightest bump could damage the new body parts.

Unfortunately, there are no interior photos, either.

Honda has no plans to revive the S2000 anytime soon. The closest that fans might get from the Japanese automaker is a rumored droptop version of the new NSX. Used S2000s are readily available on the used market, though, and good examples are pretty easy to find for less than $20,000.

Source: CCW