There are plenty of engaging sports cars that offer a manual transmission, helping connect the driver to the vehicle. However, high-end sports cars – we're looking at you, Ferrari and Lamborghini – are dropping such gearboxes in favor for automatic and dual-clutch transmissions, which offer quicker shifts and better fuel economy compared to rowing gears. It’s all about knowing your customer base and who will buy your product. Look at the Mustang Shelby GT350. You can only get it with a manual transmission. However, if you’re hoping the GT500 will also offer a manual gearbox, you may be out of luck.

An anonymous source who spoke with Jalopnik is saying the GT500 will only have a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Internal spec sheets list a seven-speed DCT as the only offering. Specific details about the gearbox weren’t given. However, the source told the publication it’s unlikely the GT500 would use the DCT from the Ford GT. Instead, the company will source one from another supplier.

This news lines up with a video from earlier this year of a GT500 prototype. In the video, you can hear the GT500’s exhaust, and if you listen carefully, you can hear the upshifts, which are suspiciously quick. They’re too fast for a manual transmission. The manual's exclusion is likely to ruffle some enthusiasts’ feathers; however, if the GT500 is producing over 700 horsepower, you’re likely to get the best performance from the car with a DCT.

Last week, the GT500’s specs allegedly leaked showing a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine producing 720 hp at 7,500 rpm and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. However, a few details cast doubt on the authenticity, such as the car’s high curb weight and 190-mile-per-hour top speed.

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 should debut later this year – or early next year in Detroit – as a 2019 or 2020 model.

Source: Jalopnik