With room for only two occupants, the new BMW Z4 doesn't appear to be the most spacious vehicle coming to the market, but a new report indicates that its platform-mate, the Toyota Supra might be even more cramped – especially for the passenger. According to Car, the Toyota team has dedicated a majority of the tiny space for the driver.

Spy shots of the new Supra (galleries below) indicate that the cabin looks a whole lot like the new Z4. There's a similar digital instrument panel, and the center portion of the cabin appears nearly identical, including a rectangular infotainment screen, similarly shaped gearshift, and a dial for controlling the infotainment system.

If this report is true, and Toyota is opting for a driver-focused layout, it doesn't appear that the setup has the cockpit-like setup of the previous-gen Supra (below). In that vehicle, the dashboard wrapped around the driver in a design that evoked a fighter plane.

Now that the Z4 is here, it's just a matter of time for the new Supra to have an official unveiling. We already know quite a few details about the coupe, though. Dynamically, the wheelbase is shorter than the Toyota 86 but with a wider track. Plus, body rigidity is on par with the Lexus LFA supercar. The weight would be roughly 3,306 pounds (1,500 kilograms). The base engine would be a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with around 262 horsepower (195 kilowatts). Customers can upgrade to a 3.0-liter inline six from BMW with 335 hp (250 kW). Both mills would come with an eight-speed automatic, and sadly current reports indicate no availability of a manual gearbox. The model's chief designer hints that a more hardcore version is in the planning stages, too.

A rumor suggests the Supra costs $63,500 in the United States, but it's not clear whether this figure refers to the four-cylinder or inline-six-powered version. As a comparison, an automatic-gearbox-equipped 1998 Supra Turbo – that last model year it was available in the United States – had a base price of $38,778, according to Auto Trader, which is the equivalent of $60,622.14 in modern money.

