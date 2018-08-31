The first production units of the mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette could start rolling out of the Bowtie's Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory as soon as September 2019. Industry analyst Auto Forecast Solutions tells Autoline that C7 production would end in August 2019 and the plant would then switch over to the new model the following month.

This rumor doesn't line up well with the previous speculation about mid-engined Corvette production, though. Earlier reports indicated that Chevy had updated the factory so that it was able to assemble both the existing 'Vette and the next-gen model on the same production line. By doing this, the company can continue to fill the demand for the existing, presumably less expensive model and the future one.

The ability to build both versions of the 'Vette at once has allegedly allowed Chevy's Integration Development Team to produce pre-production versions of the mid-engined 'Vette on Fridays when the plant is generally closed.

The September 2019 production start date matches reports of the mid-engined Corvette going on sale for the 2020 model year. The debut could take place much earlier, though, because rumors suggest an unveiling at the North American International Auto Show in January 2019. A trademark registration suggests the name Zora might somehow appear on the new 'Vette – a nod to the original model's father Zora Arkus-Duntov.

At least in racing trim, the mid-engined 'Vette has a turbocharged engine (pictured above), but reports indicate the base version of the road-going model would have a naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with around 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). A 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 with about 650 hp (485 kW) would be available as an upgrade. A rumored range-topping variant allegedly uses a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 making 850 hp (634 kW).

Source: Autoline Network via YouTube via GM Authority