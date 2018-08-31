Unique badges, stitching, and treadplates will mark out the anniversary editions.
Every Bentley built in 2019 will get special centenary features, the British luxury marque has announced.
Centenary badging, seat embroidery, and treadplates will mark out the 2019 cars, which Bentley says will ensure the cars become "true collectors’ items."
The traditional Bentley badge will be modified with ‘1919-2019’ celebratory touches in Centenary Gold. Appearing on the bonnet, boot, wheel centre caps, steering wheel and even the gear lever, the new badge will be a permanent reminder of the brand’s 100-year history.
Next year’s Bentleys will also feature a special centenary welcome light, while Centenary Gold stitching will be offered on the cars’ upholstery.
Inspired by the metalwork found on vintage Bentleys, such as the 1929 "Birkin" Blower, Centenary Gold is a metallic color designed to "honour the company’s rich heritage."
The subtle touches will apply to every vehicle that rolls off the Bentley production line in Crewe, Cheshire, between January and December 2019.
That period will mark 100 years since W.O. Bentley formed the company, although it took another two years for the engineer to deliver the first production car to its owner. Noel van der Raalte spent £1,050 on his vehicle, which carried Bentley’s hallmark radiator grille and the Flying B insignia.
Since then, the company has become one of Britain’s most famous marques, providing James Bond’s preferred mode of transport in Ian Fleming’s original books long before Aston Martin got involved with the films. The firm also saw success in motor racing, with the Bentley Boys of the early 20th Century writing their names in folklore with five Le Mans wins.
UNIQUE CENTENARY FEATURES FOR EVERY NEW BENTLEY
- Centenary distinction for all Bentleys built in 2019
- Unique badging, embroidery and features celebrate first 100 years
- ‘Centenary Gold’ colour inspired by vintage models
- Exquisite details showcase unrivalled craftsmanship and expertise
(Crewe, 30 August 2018) Bentley is honouring its 100th year by introducing a special Centenary Specification for all of its models.
Inspired by celebrated models and events from the company’s illustrious past, the Centenary Specification will feature on all Bentleys built at the factory in Crewe, England, between January and December 2019.
Centenary badging, distinctive seat embroidery, unique treadplates and other special details will identify each car as part of the celebrations – ensuring they become true collectors’ items.
Founded in 1919 by W.O. Bentley, the company has been guided by a simple principle: to build “a fast car, a good car, the best in its class”.
Through decades of expertise and innovation, Bentley has designed, engineered and built the world’s most desirable Grand Tourers with a unique combination of luxury and performance.
Centenary Specification: A Mark of Distinction
The Centenary Specification is a collection of exquisite detailing that reflects the attention to detail and unrivalled levels of skilled craftsmanship from the brand.
Unique Centenary Gold front and rear badging will match the special wheel centre badges and treadplates with a ‘1919-2019’ display. The steering wheel badge, key fob and gear selector all feature a similar use of the celebratory design.
A special centenary welcome light will greet passengers and bespoke seat embroidery has also been created, with Centenary Gold headrest logos and Centenary Gold Contrast Stitch or Cross Stitch available on these special models.
Inspired by the exquisite metalwork found on vintage Bentleys – such as EXP 2 of 1919 and the 1929 ‘Birkin’ Blower – Centenary Gold is a refined metallic gold, honouring the company’s rich heritage and racing triumphs while interpreting for the modern day with an elegant warm tone and a deep fluid shadow.
The colour has been specifically crafted to shine and reflect light like jewellery. It will be used in Bentley’s Centenary logo, and will be synonymous with Bentley’s celebrations.
The First 100 Extraordinary Years
Born in 1888, founder W.O. Bentley grew up as an engineer enthusiast. It was no surprise to people who knew him that W.O. eventually turned his attention to building cars that would satisfy his own extraordinary expectations as a driver, an engineer and a gentleman.
Bentley Motors was established in 1919 and by September 1921 the first production model was proudly delivered to its owner, Noel van Raalte, at a cost of £1,050. The car carried Bentley’s hallmark radiator casing and Flying ‘B’ insignia.
The Bentley models of the 1920s became some of the most distinctive cars of the era. W.O. also became a fan of developing racing engines and his cars famously triumphed at Brooklands, Indianapolis and the Isle of Man. The legendary achievements of the Bentley Boys brought success at Le Mans on five occasions.
The legendary achievements of the Bentley Boys brought success at Le Mans on five occasions.
The 10th of July 2019 will be a cause for celebration of the company’s history and its global success today.