After introducing the 488 Pista just last week, Ferrari is now gearing up to unveil a new droptop model that’ll be significantly more exclusive. Already teased on the company’s website on a section dedicated to owners, the model in question is set to debut on September 17 and could be called 812 Monza. Long story short, it’s expected to be a convertible derivative of the 812 Superfast.

Before the 812 Superfast, Ferrari had the F12berlinetta and in October 2014, the Maranello team introduced a special edition called F60 America. Pictured here at Pebble Beach, the roofless model was created to celebrate six decades of Ferrari in North America and only 10 were ever built for the staggering price tag of $3.2 million per piece.

This is one of them, complete with a carbon fiber top and a lovely Giallo Triplo Strato (triple-layer yellow) with dark blue stripes. Aside from the reworked body, Ferrari installed special badges on the front fenders as well as inside on the central tunnel to point out this was more than just a run-of-the-mill F12berlinetta.

Although not quite visible in this video, the interior has a red theme on the driver’s side and a black look on the passenger side as a nod to historic Ferrari competition cars. Composite materials were used for the door panels, dashboard, tunnel, and for the driver’s side, while the seats were adorned with a stylized American flag theme.