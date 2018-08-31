We know for a fact that BMW has no plans to bring additional models based on the recently launched Z4, at least for now. The soft-top cabrio will remain the brand’s exclusive niche roadster offering, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream about something more unconventional.

Fortunately, virtual drawings are letting out imagination fly high and this new rendering is the perfect proof. It comes from our friend X-Tomi from Hungary, who has created a shooting brake version of the new Z4. Compared to the original vehicle, the car remains almost unchanged from the front bumper to the B-pillar, but then the back is a nice mix between a slowly sloping roofline and a classic hatch opening.

In fact, the idea is not entirely new, as back in the 1990s BMW had the Z3 in both convertible and coupe versions. The latter, while described as a coupe, had similar shapes of the roof and rear end, and even the angle of the rear window appears almost identical. It was and remains a rare sight, but it was an interesting-looking vehicle from a mainstream manufacturer.

Earlier this month, the same designer presented another virtual variant of the new Z4. The Z4 Coupe is a traditional two-door coupe with short overhangs and sexy roofline. Unfortunately, both the coupe and the shooting brake will almost certainly remain just virtual drawings.

However, if you still want a Z4 with a hardtop, you can check out the new Toyota Supra, which is expected to finally debut in production guise in the next couple of months. It will borrow a lot from the Z4, including some of its powertrains and its platform. Both they will be built in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, but, according to the Bavarian company, the Z4 is “completely unique” compared to the Supra.

Source: X-Tomi Design on Facebook