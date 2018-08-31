Took them long enough, but BMW has now released a trio of videos providing us with a closer look at its revamped Z4. Now with a soft top, the roadster is being presented in the top-spec M40i version with a lovely Frozen Gray color as seen last week in a walkaround video coming from a third party. Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but it’s a free world and everyone’s entitled to an opinion, and ours is the new Z4 is quite the looker.

Sure, it’s not as nice as the concept, but how many production cars do you know from BMW that have largely kept the concept’s design? There’s the i3 and i8 electrified duo, but other than these two, we’re having a hard time remembering other examples from the company’s recent history.

As interesting as this color is, we’d probably go for the Frozen Orange Metallic shade as seen on the car exhibited by BMW last week during Pebble Beach. It makes the Z4’s sensuous lines more visible and offers a nice contrast to the black fabric top. A coupe version with a metal roof would be nice, but it’s probably not going to happen despite what some older rumors have said.

Should you want a fixed roof above your head, the Toyota Supra will come exclusively in a coupe flavor while riding on the same platform. However, the two automakers have promised to differentiate the two cars not just in terms of exterior and interior styling, but how these will feel on the road to create distinct identities.

The production-ready Supra is expected to debut before the end of the year and will be manufactured by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria alongside the Z4.

Videos: BMW