As with most subcompact crossovers and basically all small cars, the Volkswagen T-Cross is going to offer a multitude of customization options to better cater the young crowd. Case in point, there will be 12 exterior colors to choose from, along with two-tone paints for those harder to satisfy Inside, dual-tone dashboards will be available to further extend the array of personalization options a buyer will be able to pick from.

The crossover-ized Polo will ride on the same MQB A0 platform as the supermini from where it will inherit just about everything. Don’t hold your breath for an all-wheel-drive version since the T-Cross is expected to come exclusively in a FWD-only flavor. That actually makes sense since people shopping in this segment rarely care about the availability of AWD. Should you want that, the Opel Mokka X can be a solution.

Despite its petite size, the T-Cross will be a seriously practical car by offering 455 liters (16.07 cubic feet) of trunk space with the rear seats in place and as much as 1,281 liters (45.24 cubic feet) after folding the 60:40-split seatbacks. Should you need even more room, the backrest of the front passenger seat can also tip backward.

VW’s smallest crossover will receive its world premiere this fall, but it won’t go on sale in Europe until the next spring. We might not get to see it in the metal at the Paris Motor Show in October since the Wolfsburg squad is allegedly skipping the event. If the gossip is accurate, it means the T-Cross will debut at a standalone event, which is a decision more and more automakers are taking since these are giving products more exposure.

