Upcoming hypercars such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the McLaren Speedtail have been getting a lot of media attention lately, but we can’t say the same thing about the Mercedes-AMG Project One. Oddly enough, the F1-engined machine is not making the headlines as often as it should, and we still have no idea when it will be revealed in production form.

The silver lining is a new video has emerged with the showcar, and although it’s only a minute long, it is enough to refresh our memory about how extreme the Project One is going to be. We can also catch a glimpse of the spartan interior, with only a few physical controls on the dashboard and a couple of tablet-like displays. You want conventional door handles? You’ll have to look elsewhere as Mercedes-AMG’s flagship only has basic straps to save weight, which is also the reason why those body-hugging seats are so thin.

Then there’s the steering wheel – looking as if it was taken straight from a Formula 1 car from where the Project One has inherited the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine of Lewis Hamilton’s title-winning 2015 car. The reason why the dashboard has very few controls has to do with the fact most buttons and knobs have been integrated into the steering wheel so that the driver won’t have to take his hands off the wheel.

Also noticeable is the generous use of carbon fiber throughout the interior to help the Project-One keep the weight low at 1,300 to 1,400 kilograms (2,866 to 3,086 pounds) as per Mercedes-AMG. It’s more impressive when you take into account the F1-derived beast is going to offer a combined output of more than 1,000 horsepower thanks to the V6 engine and four electric motors.

Customer demand for the Project One has been exceptional – to say the least. Mercedes-AMG got 1,100 requests from “credible customers,” but it will stick to its original plan of making only 275 cars. These have long been sold out to buyers that won’t have a problem with taking their prized possession to the dealership to have the engine rebuilt after 50,000 kilometers (31,070 miles).

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning Mercedes has said that while it’s generally not interested in going after the Nürburgring record, AMG boss Tobias Moers would be willing to make an exception for the Project One.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube