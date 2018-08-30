The McLaren 720S is a seriously potent supercar that's capable of beating some of the top supercars on the scene from the Tesla Model S P100D to a 911 Turbo S. A new video shows how easily the McLaren can hit 204 miles per hour (328 kilometers per hour), but keep an eye on the left of the instrument cluster when when the vehicle goes above 199 mph (320 kph).

The driver starts from a complete stop. This run doesn't use launch control, and the owner takes things easy for the first split second. At about 19 mph (30 kph), the car takes off, and the acceleration doesn't let up until the speedometer briefly shows 328 km/h.

The owner's next stop might be at the McLaren dealer, though. Soon after the speedometer passes 320 kph, an error appears on the left section of the digital instrument cluster that says there's a fault with the powertrain. The warning below the message advises the driver to call a service center.

As a reminder, the 720S uses McLaren's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 710 hp (529 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. It sits behind the driver, and power goes to the wheels through a seven-speed gearbox.

McLaren's latest work on the 720S focuses on making it fit for international racing in the GT3 class. The competition-spec version has over 90 percent new or updated parts in comparison to the road car, including a new splitter, floor assembly, rear spoiler. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 still provides propulsion, but tweaks change the torque curve for better use on the truck. The 720S GT3 makes its racing debut in 2019, and McLaren is already taking orders for them at $564,000 each.

Source: L'argus via YouTube