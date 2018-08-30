When Lamborghini introduced the Aventador Superveloce Jota last week in Pebble Beach, it didn’t say a word about the giving the fastest production car at the Nürburgring the roadster treatment. But if recent history has thought us anything, it’s that eventually there will be a droptop derivative. As a matter of fact, new intel originating from the United States strongly suggests the SVJ Roadster will be coming sooner rather than later.

Exactly a week ago, on August 23, an executive order was signed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) certifying a quartet of Lamborghini Aventador models: S Coupe, S Roadster, SVJ Coupe, and SVJ Roadster.

The only piece of the puzzle that’s missing right now is how many cars will be built as it is unclear whether the announced production run of 900 (plus the 63 special edition cars) includes the roadster or just the coupe. For what it’s worth the SVJ’s predecessor, the SV, was limited to 600 coupes and 500 roadsters.

In regards to the oily bits, an educated guess is the Roadster will echo the Coupe’s specs sheet: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with 770 horsepower and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque. It should be enough to make the SVJ Roadster the fastest convertible at the Green Hell – that is if Lamborghini is interested in claiming this record as well.

The coupe needs 2.8 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) and 8.6 seconds until 124 mph (200 kph) before maxing out at 216 mph (350 kph), but the roadster will likely be a tad slower due to a higher weight. Looking at the non-Jota Superveloce models, the droptop is a full 50 kilograms (110 pounds) heavier than the fixed roof model, thus impacting acceleration and top speed.

An official reveal might come sooner than you think considering Lamborghini only waited a few months back in 2015 to unveil the Superveloce Roadster after taking the wraps off its coupe sibling.

Source: Auto Guide

Render: Aksyonov Nikita / Behance