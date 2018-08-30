Lexus introduced the gorgeous RC at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show, so it’s high time for the coupe to be getting a nip and tuck to remain fresh and competitive. The LC’s design cues have rubbed off on the RC, and the first thing we notice is that the daytime running lights have been integrated in the reshaped headlight cluster. Wise move.

The mesh pattern of the massive spindle grille has also been given an update, but nothing to write home about. Go for the hotter RC F Sport and Lexus will reward you with a grille mesh pattern shared with all of the other F Sport models. This higher specification of the coupe with its sporty body upgrades rides on 19-inch alloy wheels derived from those of the LC and LS.

At the back, the 2019 Lexus RC now boasts new air ducts towards the corner of the bumper. Not only are these making the coupe look a tad bit more aggressive, but also come to boost stability, so it’s a win-win situation. The taillights have been modified and are now wider and feature sharp L-shaped graphics we’ll be seeing more of in the future on Lexus’ coupes.

Lexus has also made some changes inside the cabin where the RC has borrowed the LC’s analog clock. The 2019 model year comes along with something called the “Hairline” treatment for the A/C and radio panels providing a “higher sense of quality.” The lower center console is now flanked by bigger knee pads for extra comfort, while the palm rest’s shape has been tweaked for the same purpose.

The 2019 Lexus RC will be available with a new Mustard Yellow interior theme as well as the LC’s Ocher finish. Customers will get to pick from a total of 7 interior combinations and 11 exterior paints, including those reserved to the F Sport.

Aside from implementing styling revisions inside and out, Lexus has also fiddled with the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine by improving its throttle response for a livelier acceleration. The engineers have fine-tuned the suspension with stiffer bushings to make the RC more nimble, and they’ve also developed new shock absorbers.

We will get to see the 2019 Lexus RC early October at the Paris Motor Show. The range-topping RC F should follow shortly, possibly at the end of November in L.A. or January 2019 in Detroit.

Source: Lexus