Another month, another update for the Gran Turismo Sport video game. Release 1.25 is here and brings a bunch of new cars, one new track, additional events, and more features.

But first things first – the cars. There are a couple of rare classics, including the Ford Mark IV Race Car from 1967, the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe from 1964, and the original Mini-Cooper S from 1965. We are happy to finally see the Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione in the list, as well as another Italian hot hatch – the modern-day Abarth 500. The other new entries are the Volkswagen Beetle 1200 from 1966, the Amuse S2000 GT1 Turbo, and the quite rare Abarth 1500 Biposto Bertone B.A.T 1.

As mentioned, the update also comes with a new track, namely the Red Bull Ring in Austria. It’s located Northwest of Graz and was first constructed in 1969. “It's a high-speed circuit combining tight corners and long, fast straights, and while the course layout appears simple, it has a number of elevation changes that make it quite tricky.” You can either take on the full track or drive around a shortened version.

The GT League will now feature three new events. The Beetle & Samba Bus Fest is for, as the name implies, Beetles and Samba Buses, while Nostalgic 1979 will “bring back the emotion and excitement of yesteryear” with cars from that exact year.

Other new features include a Museum section in Zagato and Cuba as a special featured section. Last but not least, you will also be able to measure your internet connection quality through an in-game tool. Of course, various other features, improvements, and fixes are implemented in this update, but those remain hidden for the eye.

The previous update for the game, released in July, added the Formula 1 car used by Mercedes-Benz last year, which was joined by the legendary Mazda 787B from 1991.

Source: Gran Turismo