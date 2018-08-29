There are countless horror stories about bees, hornets, wasps, and other dangerous insects hiding in attics, trees, and walls. It’s nightmare fuel. Bees are one thing, but hornets are an entirely different beast with more venom and the ability to repeatedly sting a victim making them significantly more dangerous. Imagine the nightmare of opening the door of a vehicle and finding a large hornet nest in the driver’s seat. Not only would they sting you, but you’d also probably need a change of pants, too. That’s when you call someone like The Bee Man – Travis Watson – to take care of the problem as one Chevy El Camino owner did.

The Bee Man posted the video of a recent hornet nest removal from the El Camino. It appears as if the nest started in the car’s headliner and cascaded down the driver’s seat back to the cushion. Watson begins the removal by spraying a blend of pesticides into a few open holes of the nest, which makes the European Hornets angry.

Once the nest is pumped full of pesticides, Watson begins tearing the nest down, digging his gloved hand into the paper material and pulling it apart. The first-person view provided by the camera gives you a very close look at the intricate nest internals and more than a few hornets who are unhappy with an unannounced eviction. As Watson digs at the nest, stuffing it in a plastic bag that’s too small, you can see a bystander a safe distance away. We’d be standing further back.

A sting from European Hornet isn’t deadly, but it is uncomfortable considering they can grow up to two inches in length and pack a significant amount of venom. These types of hornets rarely have a freely suspended, football-shade nests like that of the other hornet species. Instead, European Hornets build nests in hollow trees, a wall – yes, a wall like the ones in your house, or, apparently, an El Camino. And you can’t just close off the nest’s entrance because the hornets will chew through the drywall and enter the home.

Near the end of the video, Watson pulls the queen from the nest, and she’s massive – noticeably larger than the other two-inch worker bees flying around the car. Once he removes the nest, Watson dumps the papery material in the trash unless the owner requests to keep it – they are fascinating to look at with their complex structure.

While it doesn’t look like the El Camino is going anywhere anytime soon – unless the owner is planning a full restoration – removing the hornets is a safety issue. The last thing you’d want is a child to disturb the large nest.

Source: The Drive, The Bee Man via YouTube, WFMJ