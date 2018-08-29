Now that the new BMW X5 is out and about, work on the next-generation X6 is already underway on both sides of the pond. We’ve seen prototypes testing in the United States and this new batch of photos is showing a trial car somewhere in Germany. It features a production body, headlights, and taillights, and gives us a pretty good idea of what the final model will look like.

It’s easy to see the coupe-SUV’s shapes are more elegant and harmonic than on the current X6. At the back, there’s a set of full-LED taillights, strongly reminiscent of the new X4’s clusters. Up front, nothing is really surprising, as the design is basically mirroring the new X5.

Speaking of the X5, the two large SUVs will share much more than just a common design language. Both are based on BMW’s latest CLAR architecture, both feature the same engine lineup, and both will be produced at the Bavarian company’s Spartanburg production site. The new platform with its better packaging will bring an improved interior space, which will result mostly in more leg and headroom for the rear passengers. The trunk will also be slightly larger than on today’s model.

Preliminary details suggest BMW’s new Sport Activity Coupe, codenamed G06, will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i specification. All other versions will come as standard with an xDrive all-wheel drive. Depending on the market, the X6 will be available with four-, six-, and eight-cylinder turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, all mated to a standard automatic gearbox.

Word on the street is the next-generation of X5’s more athletic sibling will be revealed in the spring of 2019. When it goes on sale a couple of months later, it will command a premium over the X5.

