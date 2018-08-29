New CLAR-based model should debut sometime next year.

Now that the new BMW X5 is out and about, work on the next-generation X6 is already underway on both sides of the pond. We’ve seen prototypes testing in the United States and this new batch of photos is showing a trial car somewhere in Germany. It features a production body, headlights, and taillights, and gives us a pretty good idea of what the final model will look like.

It’s easy to see the coupe-SUV’s shapes are more elegant and harmonic than on the current X6. At the back, there’s a set of full-LED taillights, strongly reminiscent of the new X4’s clusters. Up front, nothing is really surprising, as the design is basically mirroring the new X5.

BMW X6 spy photos from the U.S.

2020 BMW X6 Caught With Full Production Body In M50i Specification
2020 BMW X6 Spotted Up Close By Motor1.com Reader

Speaking of the X5, the two large SUVs will share much more than just a common design language. Both are based on BMW’s latest CLAR architecture, both feature the same engine lineup, and both will be produced at the Bavarian company’s Spartanburg production site. The new platform with its better packaging will bring an improved interior space, which will result mostly in more leg and headroom for the rear passengers. The trunk will also be slightly larger than on today’s model.

2020 BMW X6 new spy photo
2020 BMW X6 new spy photo
2020 BMW X6 new spy photo

Preliminary details suggest BMW’s new Sport Activity Coupe, codenamed G06, will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i specification. All other versions will come as standard with an xDrive all-wheel drive. Depending on the market, the X6 will be available with four-, six-, and eight-cylinder turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, all mated to a standard automatic gearbox.

Word on the street is the next-generation of X5’s more athletic sibling will be revealed in the spring of 2019. When it goes on sale a couple of months later, it will command a premium over the X5.

Photos: CarPix

Gallery: 2020 BMW X6 new spy photos

2020 BMW X6 new spy photo
16 photos
2020 BMW X6 new spy photo 2020 BMW X6 new spy photo 2020 BMW X6 new spy photo 2020 BMW X6 new spy photo 2020 BMW X6 new spy photo 2020 BMW X6 new spy photo 2020 BMW X6 new spy photo

BMW X6

BMW X6
Explore Reviews

More photos

2020 BMW X6 spy photos from Motor1.com reader
2020 BMW X6 spy photos from Motor1.com reader
2020 BMW X6 spy photos
2020 BMW X6 spy photos
2019 BMW X6 renderings
2019 BMW X6 renderings
2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i: Review
2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i: Review
BMW X6 M50d by Fostla
BMW X6 M50d by Fostla
Lumma CLR BMW X6 R by TopCar
Lumma CLR BMW X6 R by TopCar