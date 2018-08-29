It’s happening again, folks. Another German manufacturer is deliberately understating the performance numbers of a model it produces in the official specs sheets. The vehicle in question is the new BMW M5, which was put on the dyno by the folks over at Evolve Automotive. The tuning studio is preparing to put a lot of work into their M5 and make the car even more capable on the drag strip. But before that, it needed to learn the stock figures of the car and use them as a starting point.

“The time has finally come for us to strap our F90 M5 to the dyno and see what it makes on our Dyno Dynamics dynamometer. The car is still completely stock, and this will give us our baseline figures, along with 1/4 mile and 60-130 mph to begin tuning the car.”

The F90 M5 is rated by BMW at 600 horsepower (441 kilowatts), but the dyno graph shows it actually tops out at 631 hp (470 kW) at 5,750 rpm. The torque curve is equally impressive as it stands above 550 pound-feet (745 Newton-meters) from just over 2,000 rpm to about 5,750 rpm. The peak is at almost 600 lb-ft (813 Nm), significantly more than the stock number of 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).

We already know the new M5 can be tweaked to deliver much more power, and AC Schnitzer’s creation, which is now the fastest M5 around the Nurburgring, has 691 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque from the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. We bet that at even higher turbo boost and further modified engine software the output numbers could go above the 700-hp (523-kW) mark.

The dyno test from the video at the top was performed in AWD mode and we’re just wondering wouldn’t it have given a higher output number in 2WD mode because of less drivetrain loss?

Source: Evolve Automotive on YouTube via Bimmerpost