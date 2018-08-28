Search our site for “Ferrari Drift,” and there are few results. One of the most popular posts isn’t a Ferrari at all, but a Toyota 86 with the heart of a Ferrari 458 Italia. Such juvenile behavior is for lesser cars from less prestigious automakers – or so Ferrari likes to think. That hasn’t stopped some from having fun. The Florian Merckx YouTube channel decided to go full hoon with a Ferrari LaFerrari. Not only did they drift it, but they got it dirty.

The video is short and artsy with some gorgeous shots of a surrounding city, which looks cool; however, it doesn’t outshine the LaFerrari. The car slides around the dirt-packed surfaces surrounding some sort of factory, the tail slipping and sliding as the driver delicately controls the 950-horsepower hypercar.

Drifting in such dirty conditions – and so close to parts of the factory – feels like something a Camaro owner would do. Seeing a LaFerrari – a million-plus-dollar hybrid hypercar – looks weird and oddly chaotic. But it doesn't look out of place. There’s something about the LaFerrari that makes it prone to drifts – it’s rear-wheel drive. That means the car’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is putting all 950 hp (708 kW) and 665 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels. That’s plenty of oomph to overpower the rear wheels.

And overpower them the engine does. The LaFerrari has no trouble getting the back end loose on the dirt-covered surface. Power comes from a combined 6.3-liter V12 and an electric motor, which adds power to the engine’s 789 hp (588 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

The Ferrari LaFerrari looks like it’s ready for the Nürburgring. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t get down and dirty with other cars. The LaFerrari is just as rambunctious as the rest of them. Then again, drifting a million-dollar Ferrari in such a tight area would be stressful.