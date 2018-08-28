A new spy video provides another look at the upcoming Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder. Unlike the previous photos, the hardtop Cayman GT4 is not testing with its convertible sibling this time.

Like most Porsche test mules, this 718 Boxster Spyder is black, which makes it easier for the company to hide the concealed elements from our prying eyes. This roadster features covers over the LED running lights that do very little to hide their shape. There's also some tape over the hood's Porsche emblem – as if anyone wouldn't know what company this machine is from, especially with the automaker's name on the rear.

Compared to the Boxster GTS, the Spyder has a revised front fascia with larger openings. The model also has a lightweight roof with straps that attach it to the back. The top is available in red, too. New sculpting adds nacelles behind the seats on the rear deck. This car appears to have the production-spec tail with a pair of exhausts that emerge from the diffuser.

Both the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder reportedly share a detuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six from the 494-horsepower (368-kilowatt) 911 GT3. In this application, the powerplant reportedly makes over 400 hp (298 kW). In this clip, the sound from the exhaust sounds surprisingly demure, and the lack of noise doesn't seem quite aggressive enough for a hardcore roadster. Customers can reportedly pick between a manual gearbox or a dual-clutch transmission.

Spy shots and videos have chronicled the Boxster Spyder's development since 2017. Given the nearly production-ready look on this car and other recent test mules, the work appears nearly complete on the two models. Both of them should debut before the end of the year.

Source: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos via YouTube