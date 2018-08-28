Why sleep on the ground, when you could rest your head in an elevated bed inside the truck?
The camping industry is booming with innovation recently. From big, expensive overlanders that can take people anywhere for an extended stay in the wilderness to simple roof-mounted tents, there are a bevy of interesting options available. The new Leentu pop-up camper sits in the middle of these options by offering more security than just a fabric tent but without being as complex or expensive as an off-road rig.
The Leentu is currently only available for pre-order to fit the 2005 and newer Toyota Tacoma long bed pickup. Installation is as simple as placing the pop-up camper in the back of the truck. When owners reach their destination, the top extends to create a two-tiered living space with over six feet of standing room. The sides of the upper area are waterproof thanks to a marine-grade fabric with zipper-opening windows. Inside, a lofted bed measures 80 inches (203.2 centimeters) by 48 inches (121.9 cm) that also converts into a lounge seating area. Plus, a fan keeps the air moving. A folding table provides a place to eat. LED lights illuminate the exterior and are dimmable in the interior. Campers can also use the onboard 5-volt USB charger, 120-volt AC plug, and 12-volt auxiliary port.
Leentu offers the camper in two versions. The tailored composite model for $10,295 weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and comes pre-wired for installing a solar cell. For $13,995, the carbon fiber variant weighs 100 pounds and has a 60-watt solar panel in the roof. The first deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.
While only available for now on the long-bed Tacoma, Leentu plans expand availability to the short-bed version in early 2019. The company also intends to monitor market demand for broadening its offerings to models like the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, upcoming Ford Ranger, and even fullsize trucks.
Source: Leentu
Gallery: Leentu Toyota Tacoma Pop-Up Camper
Leentu Launches Limited Pre-Order of Ultra-Lightweight Pop-up Truck Camper
Off-Road Camper Initially Available for the Toyota Tacoma Long Bed
March 13, 2018 – Oakland, CA – Leentu Corporation announced the company is officially accepting preorders
for its premium ultra-lightweight pop-up truck camper, built for 2005 and newer Toyota Tacoma
Long Beds models, starting this Friday, March 16th.
Inspired by cutting-edge aerospace design, Leentu truck campers will be available in a tailored
composite model and a full carbon-fiber model. Both versions feature premium grade pre-impregnated
composite sandwich construction with an insulating core. The result of the lower VOC / low waste
process is an unprecedentedly lightweight unit, estimated to weigh under 150 lbs for the tailored
composite unit and 100 lbs for the carbon fiber unit.
The low-profile and aerodynamic design enables Tacoma owners to carry more gear, and maintain
handling characteristics, gas mileage, and 9 to 5 functionality, in a package that fits in most garages. In
addition, a dual gas-piston assist allows solo users to pop-up the camper in seconds.
Leentu’s ultra-lightweight pop-up truck campers also feature:
• Weatherproof marine grade tent fabric with intuitive built-in storage & zippered windows
• 5V USB charge ports, 120V AC receptacle, 12V auxiliary port & ventilation fan
• Warm & soft colored dimmable interior & exterior LED lighting
• Pre-wiring for solar (integrated 60W panel included with carbon fiber model)
• Lofted bed with 80" x 48" high-density foam mattress, which converts to lounge seating or
stows away in moments
• Over six feet of standing room
• Reinforced, accessory-ready roof
• Hinged full-height rear door with integrated folding table
Retail price starts at $10,295 USD for the fiberglass model and $13,995 USD for the carbon fiber model.
A limited number of discounted units are available for initial customers at leentu.com, with savings up to
20% off MSRP.
Leentu is also planning to introduce models to outfit the Toyota Tacoma short bed, Chevy Colorado,
GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, as well as full-size trucks in the near future based on market demand.
Join the Leentu team and check out its prototype at the Reno Off-Road & Motorsports Show (March 16-
18), Overland Expo West (May 18-20), and various other events in the coming months. For more
information and development updates, visit www.leentu.com and follow @leentuoutdoors on
Instagram and Facebook.