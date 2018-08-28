The camping industry is booming with innovation recently. From big, expensive overlanders that can take people anywhere for an extended stay in the wilderness to simple roof-mounted tents, there are a bevy of interesting options available. The new Leentu pop-up camper sits in the middle of these options by offering more security than just a fabric tent but without being as complex or expensive as an off-road rig.

The Leentu is currently only available for pre-order to fit the 2005 and newer Toyota Tacoma long bed pickup. Installation is as simple as placing the pop-up camper in the back of the truck. When owners reach their destination, the top extends to create a two-tiered living space with over six feet of standing room. The sides of the upper area are waterproof thanks to a marine-grade fabric with zipper-opening windows. Inside, a lofted bed measures 80 inches (203.2 centimeters) by 48 inches (121.9 cm) that also converts into a lounge seating area. Plus, a fan keeps the air moving. A folding table provides a place to eat. LED lights illuminate the exterior and are dimmable in the interior. Campers can also use the onboard 5-volt USB charger, 120-volt AC plug, and 12-volt auxiliary port.

Leentu offers the camper in two versions. The tailored composite model for $10,295 weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and comes pre-wired for installing a solar cell. For $13,995, the carbon fiber variant weighs 100 pounds and has a 60-watt solar panel in the roof. The first deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

While only available for now on the long-bed Tacoma, Leentu plans expand availability to the short-bed version in early 2019. The company also intends to monitor market demand for broadening its offerings to models like the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, upcoming Ford Ranger, and even fullsize trucks.

Source: Leentu