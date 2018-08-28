There's plenty of black trim to go around, too.
The Jeep Wrangler spy shots we caught about a month ago have come full circle, and now we have an official word on the newest version of the venerable off-roader. The Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition is here, and as predicted, it’s a modest package that adds a bit more style to the Wrangler Sahara, not to mention some added capability.
Aside from prominent Moab branding on the hood, the obvious difference comes with the big 32-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch Rubicon wheels finished in a menacing low-gloss black. The darker theme continues with the headlight surrounds, grille throats, and tow hooks, all of which get the same blackout treatment. It wears a Rubicon hood and steel bumpers, and the Moab Edition gets Rubicon rock rails as standard equipment, with Sahara side steps available as a no-cost option. The new model also gets a standard-issue body-color hard top, but of course the dual tops or the power top are both optional.
There’s more standard equipment on the mechanical side, too. Jeep’s Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case comes with every Moab, as does a limited-slip rear differential and a bevy of driver assist systems in the Safety Group that include blind-spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, and parking assist. Naturally, those systems include a reverse camera and the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation. There’s also the booming nine-speaker Alpine stereo that comes with the Moab Edition, and the interior is trimmed with leather.
Jeep doesn’t mention pricing for its latest Wrangler, but JL Wrangler Forums came upon leaked information that puts the Moab Edition at $51,200 plus another $1,495 for destination charges. That number can’t be confirmed obviously, however the leaked info was spot-on for identifying the Moab’s equipment and features. With that in mind, there’s good reason to believe this pricing is accurate, or at least in the ballpark.
Source: Jeep
Gallery: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition
Jeep® Introduces New 2018 Wrangler Moab Edition
- Jeep® Wrangler Moab Edition builds on Sahara model, adding special content to the exterior and interior, including aggressive 32-inch mud-terrain tires
- New 17-inch Low Gloss Black-painted aluminum wheels, Rubicon hood and steel bumpers, full-time transfer case, limited-slip differential, premium off-road rock rails and unique Moab hood decal
Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition
The Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition is based on the Wrangler Sahara model and features Rubicon hood and steel bumpers with removable end caps, aggressive 32-inch mud-terrain tires, LED headlights and tail lights, a Moab decal on the hood and 17-inch Rubicon wheels painted in Low-Gloss Black. The headlight surrounds, grille throats and tow hooks are also painted Low-Gloss Black. Wrangler Rubicon rock rails are standard on the Wrangler Moab Edition, but Sahara side steps are available at no additional charge. A body-color hard top is standard, but the Dual Top Group or Sky One-Touch power top are also available.
Wrangler Moab Edition is available in nine colors: Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Punk’n Metallic, Mojito!, Black, Bright White, Sting Gray, Ocean Blue Metallic and Firecracker Red.
Inside, Wrangler Moab Edition features the Leather Interior Group, which includes leather-trimmed seats and a leather-wrapped dashboard with contrast stitching, and Safety Group, which includes Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense park assist with reverse stop and ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines. Other standard features include Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case, Passive Keyless Entry, Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential, 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, a nine-speaker premium Alpine sound system and all-weather slush mats.
Optional equipment available with the Wrangler Moab Edition includes the Cold Weather Group, which features heated front seats and steering wheel and remote start, Trailer Tow and Trail Rail cargo management system.