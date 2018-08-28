The Jeep Wrangler spy shots we caught about a month ago have come full circle, and now we have an official word on the newest version of the venerable off-roader. The Jeep Wrangler Moab Edition is here, and as predicted, it’s a modest package that adds a bit more style to the Wrangler Sahara, not to mention some added capability.

Aside from prominent Moab branding on the hood, the obvious difference comes with the big 32-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch Rubicon wheels finished in a menacing low-gloss black. The darker theme continues with the headlight surrounds, grille throats, and tow hooks, all of which get the same blackout treatment. It wears a Rubicon hood and steel bumpers, and the Moab Edition gets Rubicon rock rails as standard equipment, with Sahara side steps available as a no-cost option. The new model also gets a standard-issue body-color hard top, but of course the dual tops or the power top are both optional.

There’s more standard equipment on the mechanical side, too. Jeep’s Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case comes with every Moab, as does a limited-slip rear differential and a bevy of driver assist systems in the Safety Group that include blind-spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, and parking assist. Naturally, those systems include a reverse camera and the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation. There’s also the booming nine-speaker Alpine stereo that comes with the Moab Edition, and the interior is trimmed with leather.

Jeep doesn’t mention pricing for its latest Wrangler, but JL Wrangler Forums came upon leaked information that puts the Moab Edition at $51,200 plus another $1,495 for destination charges. That number can’t be confirmed obviously, however the leaked info was spot-on for identifying the Moab’s equipment and features. With that in mind, there’s good reason to believe this pricing is accurate, or at least in the ballpark.

Source: Jeep