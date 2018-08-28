To be brutally honest, performance crossovers aren’t exactly our cup of tea, but we are willing to make an exception for the Audi RS Q3 since it has been blessed with the sweet-sounding five-cylinder mill. We are happy to report the next-generation model will stick to the 2.5-liter TFSI also available in the TT RS and RS3 models, and you can hear it singing in tandem with the screeching tires while tackling the numerous corners of the Nürburgring.

While the prototype looks as if it’s ready to drop the camo and head to an upcoming auto show for its big debut, we’ll probably have to wait until sometime in 2019 to see the RS Q3 in the metal. Logic tells us the SQ3 will be out first with well above 300 horsepower whereas the top dog in the compact crossover’s family should hit the 400-hp mark with ease.

The U.S.-bound performance SUV could look like this 2019 Audi Q3 Rendered In RS Trim Looks Freaking Fantastic

As far as performance is concerned, the RS Q3 could complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) task in approximately four and a half seconds thanks to the beefier inline-five and a healthy weight loss enabled by the MQB platform. Quattro all-wheel drive is a given, much like a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, beefier brakes, and some chassis tweaks to make the go-faster Audi SUV more nimble during cornering.

This is not the only RS-badged SUV that Audi Sport is working on as numerous spy shots and videos have shown an RS Q8 is en route. We’re not seeing a reason as to why an RS Q5 should not join the lineup sooner or later, and perhaps an RS Q7 could be launched to sit alongside the diesel-fueled SQ7. Meanwhile, the peeps from Ingolstadt are about to unveil their smallest sporty crossover, the SQ2.

Video: cvdzijden – Supercar Videos / YouTube