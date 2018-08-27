The new Divo is Bugatti’s so-called "handling car." Its advanced aero work and sharper suspension gives it capabilities neither the Veyron nor the Chiron before it had. It’s a whole eight seconds faster around the Nardo handling circuit than the Chiron, in fact. But just because the Divo was built for chicanes, that doesn’t mean the Chiron can’t do some of the same.

This video is proof of that. In the 12-minute clip, U.K.’s Carfection takes the 1,500-horsepower (1,118-kilowatt) Chiron to some of the twistiest roads Molsheim has to offer. Located just outside of Bugatti headquarters in France, it’s the same stretch of road where founder and CEO Jean Bugatti tragically passed while Type 57C Tank in 1959.

It’s no Nardo Circuit, but these roads do give us a rare glimpse of the Chiron’s agility instead of just sprinting as quickly as possible in a straight line. "You need to be patient with the throttle," says the host. "You want to get the nose in the corner… then you unleash it."

By all accounts, the Chiron looks like a proper cornering machine in this clip. With its 4,400-pound (1,996-kilogram) curb weight – nearly double that of a Mazda Miata (2,332 pounds/1,057 kilograms) – admittedly, it is a lot of car to handle. But the host does a good job of taming the powerful coupe.

If you want a Bugatti built for cornering, though, the Divo is the vehicle you’re after. The coupe debuted at the Pebble Beach Concours this past weekend, but with a limited production run of 40 examples, and a price tag $5.8 million, it won’t be easy to get your hands on. Comparatively, the Divo can pull 1.6 lateral Gs, has over 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms) of downforce, and can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.4 seconds.

Source: Carfection / YouTube