The next-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is on the way, but if you want a brand new supercharged 'Stang before it arrives, then Hennessey's Heritage Edition is probably the next best option. After recently unveiling it, the company has put one on a dyno to find out how much power the heavily modified powertrain produces at the wheels.

According to this run, the Mustang Heritage Edition produces 673.63 horsepower (502.33 kilowatts) and 526.56 pound-feet (714 Newton-meters) of torque at the road. In comparison, the company says that the machine's 5.0-liter V8 with a 3.0-liter supercharger on top of it makes 808 hp (603 kW) at 7,200 revs and 677 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm. This works out to a 16.6 percent horsepower loss between the crank and the tires.

Hennessey claims the Mustang Heritage Edition can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed above 200 mph (322 kph). This video doesn't provide a chance to evaluate the acceleration claim, and the 'Stang's speedometer stops registering above 160 mph (258 kph). The car hits that speed and just keeps going, though.

The company installs quite a suite of parts to achieve this performance. To cope with the needs of the big supercharger, there's an air-to-water intercooler, high-flow intake, stainless steel cat-back exhaust, upgraded fuel injectors, and new fuel pump. Like the 2018 Ford GT Heritage Edition, the Mustang wears a red-and-white paint scheme from the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning GT40. Carbon fiber components replace the front splitter, side sills, and gear spoiler. There's also a lower suspension. As an optional extra, buyers can add 15.1-inch Brembo brake discs with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers in the rear.

Hennessey only intends to build 19 units of the Mustang Heritage Edition at a price of $89,950.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube