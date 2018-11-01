After dozens of hours of research covering about 60 models, hands-on testing of 29, and hundreds of hours of real-world use, we believe the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is the best in-car smartphone mount for most drivers. This well-built cradle-style holder makes it easy to mount your phone with one hand, holds the phone firmly even over rough roads, and has an adjustable design that holds any size phone (even in a case) in just the right position. And it’s available in three versions—a dash/windshield mount , a CD-slot mount , and an air-vent mount — that are equally well-suited to the job. The best one for you depends on your preferences and the design of your vehicle. (While we like—and recommend below—magnetic phone mounts, a cradle mount doesn’t require a metal plate on your phone or case, an addition that can interfere with the wireless-charging feature of many recent phones).

Which of the three iOttie models should you choose? It’s impossible to recommend a single best way to mount a phone, because car interiors differ wildly, drivers have different preferences, and regional laws vary. Before you make your choice, consider the factors we discuss below.

The Best Magnetic Mount For Dash Or Windshield

Runner Up: Kenu Airbase Magnetic

If you prefer a magnetic mount and need to place your phone on the dash or windshield, we recommend Kenu's Airbase Magnetic . It features a simple, unobtrusive design with a low profile, and its ball joint allows easy positioning.

The Best CD-Slot Magnetic Mount

Runner-up: iOttie iTap Magnetic CD Slot Mount

iOttie’s iTap Magnetic CD Slot Mount is the best smartphone mount for use in a CD-player slot if you prefer a magnetic attachment. It has the same easy-to-use CD-slot bracket as our cradle-style pick, the iOttie Easy One Touch 4, and the design of the bracket is less prone to breaking than others we tested.

The Best Magnetic Vent Mount

Runner-up: Kenu Airframe Magnetic

We recommend Kenu’s Airframe Magnetic if you want a magnetic mount that attaches to a dash-vent louver. Vent mounts can be tricky to use, but we found this one to be the best at grabbing onto slats without slipping off. It also has a ball joint for positioning the phone at the best angle.

Why you should trust us

I’ve been reviewing mobile accessories for Wirecutter for more than three years, and for more than three years before that as accessories editor at iLounge. In those positions, I’ve researched and tested hundreds of car mounts. I’ve also written Wirecutter’s guide to car mounts with Qi wireless charging, in addition to a number of other car-accessory guides.

Who this is for

If you want to use your smartphone while driving—to get directions, play music, or take phone calls—it’s much easier and safer to have it mounted where you can easily see the screen, without taking your eyes off the road for too long, and where you can easily tap it, if necessary, to select a function. A good smartphone car mount allows you to do that, and using one is much safer than holding a phone in your hand or having to look down at a cup holder, the center console, or the passenger seat to check for your next turn.

If you already have a mount that works well for you, there’s no need to upgrade. But if you get a new phone—especially if that new phone is larger than your old one—you may find that your current mount no longer works well, or at all. Or maybe you’re just frustrated with your current mount and you want something better.

Types of smartphone car mounts: dash/windshield, CD slot, and vent

Smartphone mounts for cars vary in both how they attach to your car and how they hold your phone. Which type is best for you depends on your car’s physical setup and your personal preferences. We’ve summarized the pros and cons of each style, and we recommend that you read these summaries, before buying, to see which type of mount might work best for you and your vehicle.

Dash/windshield mounts: This type of mount generally uses a suction cup (often with adhesive on the cup for an even better grip) to attach to either your car’s windshield or the top of the dash. The biggest advantage of a dash/windshield mount is that it doesn’t block your view of, or interfere with the use of, controls or displays on the dash. It also places your phone close to your normal line of sight through the windshield, so you don’t have to move your eyes very far to glance at the display. A dash/windshield mount can block some of your forward view, but you can minimize this problem by placing the mount in the lower-left corner of the dash or windshield. (In fact, California law, for example, requires that windshield mounts be positioned in one of the corners. Be sure to check your local laws—many states don’t allow you to mount a device to the windshield, so you would have to use this type of mount on your dash.) Windshield mounts are generally very sturdy, and many vendors provide an adhesive pad for securing the unit to a textured dash surface. The downsides (beyond the aforementioned potential view obstruction) are that the suction cups can leave circular marks on glass (although you can easily wipe them away with glass cleaner) and that the adhesive pads can discolor some dash material—damage that some people claim is permanent. CD-slot mounts: This style can be ideal if you have a CD player in your car, because car CD players are often located in a central location—not too low, not too high—for good visibility while you’re driving. CD-slot mounts all work similarly: Rubberized plastic wings slip into the CD slot, and you then use a thumbscrew to spread the wings apart until they grip the slot securely. And we do mean securely—we found properly installed CD-slot mounts to be as secure as, and often more secure than, any other type. (If your CD player is a changer, the slot likely has a door that slides down and blocks the slot to prevent you from putting two CDs in the same changer compartment. Assuming you’re not using the changer, you just press Eject to open the door and then slip the mount in—the mount won’t damage the player.) In some cars, however, a CD-slot mount places the phone where it can block your view or access to other dash controls. And if your car’s CD player is mounted low in the dash, one of these mounts would require you to look down too far to see the phone, taking your eyes off the road for longer than necessary. Vent mounts: Because these models attach to your car’s climate-control air vents, they usually place your phone fairly high on the dash and give you more location choices than a CD-slot mount. They’re also generally small—making them great for travel and rental cars—and easy to use, as most have rubber arms that firmly grip a slat in the vent. We prefer designs with tension-based grips that squeeze apart with a button press, rather than rubber “claws” that don’t move, as the former offer a better grip on vent louvers and compatibility with more kinds of vents. As with a CD-slot mount, a vent mount can position your phone where it blocks access to some dash controls, depending on the vent’s location. An additional potential issue is that if you’re blasting hot air from the vent in the winter, that heat can cause your phone to overheat and shut down. (You can avoid this problem by closing off that particular vent, or directing air through other vents, such as near the floor or windshield, if your vehicle allows it.) Vent mounts also tend to be a bit less sturdy than the other types, depending on the particular combination of car, mount, and phone—the phone can bounce or drop, or it may “droop” down at a bad angle. Finally, while we’ve never had a problem with a vent mount damaging a car, some people claim that vent mounts (in general, not necessarily our pick) can break vent slats.

Types of phone attachments: cradle and magnetic

Once you’ve determined the best type of mount, you also have to choose which method you prefer for holding the phone itself. Tension-grip cradles: A cradle mount physically grips your phone, usually with arms that extend and contract from the side of the mount. The best cradles expand to fit any size handset, and close securely around your phone without requiring you to use two hands. Magnetic: Compared with a cradle, a magnetic mount generally requires less time and effort for you to attach your phone. After you apply a thin, metal plate to the phone or its case, you have only to hold your phone near the mount, and the magnets in the mount quickly grab it by the plate. You usually get at least a couple of plates with the mount: one with adhesive that’s designed to stick to the back of your phone or case, and another that’s designed to slip between the back of your phone and its case—you use whichever you prefer. In most instances the hold is quite secure, yet you simply pull the phone off to remove it—attachment and removal don’t get much easier. One caveat with magnetic mounts is that some people don’t like the look of having a metal plate on their phone (though placing the plate inside the case is a solution if the case isn’t too thick). And if you want to use inductive wireless charging, the magnetic plate may get in the way; for that reason, we don’t recommend these mounts for people who use wireless charging. If you’re worried that a magnet might affect the functionality of your phone, rest easy. While a magnet could conceivably throw off the phone’s internal compass, we didn’t see such an effect in our tests running an iPhone’s built-in compass app, with and without the phone attached to a magnetic mount. And turn-by-turn directions and all other navigation functions work as expected: We tested those functions on a 750-mile road trip where we used the phone for directions and music playback the entire time, and not once did we experience a problem. (We should also note, to address a common concern we hear from people who grew up with traditional hard drives, that smartphones use solid-state memory, which is immune to damage from magnets.) That said, some phones do have inherent performance issues with magnetic mounts, such as becoming unresponsive or switching off the screen. We’ve had this problem with a Motorola Droid Turbo 2, and we’ve seen reports of similar quirks with other Motorola X phones, as well as with the Samsung Galaxy S3 and S4, Nexus 6, and LG X Power—the magnetic mount seems to activate a function designed to put the phone to sleep when it’s used with a magnetic case. Repositioning the phone on the magnetic mount (as we did) can solve this problem, but you should check user forums for your phone before buying this kind of mount. (We haven’t seen complaints about, or experienced, these issues with iPhones.)

How we picked and tested

A great smartphone mount needs to do a few things well: It must attach securely to your car so the mount won’t detach or fall, even over rough roads.

It must position your phone so that the screen is easy to see but doesn’t block your view of the road.

It must hold the phone tightly while allowing you to easily change the handset’s angle and orientation (portrait or landscape).

It should fit any size phone, even in a case.

It should allow you to easily insert or attach (and subsequently remove) the phone, ideally with one hand.

We gave bonus points for a minimalist design that doesn’t dominate your dash, but that was not an absolute requirement. With those criteria in mind, we realized during our initial research in 2015 that every one of the huge number of mounts available required some sort of compromise. So we surveyed more than 1,000 Wirecutter readers to see how they used their phones in the car, what kind of hardware they had in the car, and what features they wanted from a great smartphone mount. While the results would likely be a little different if we repeated the survey today, the answers we received then still give us some good insights into the needs of different drivers. Not surprisingly, almost everyone in the survey—98 percent of respondents—told us they used their smartphone for maps and GPS directions in the car. But where people mounted their phones varied a lot. Among those who already owned a mount, most survey participants said they had theirs on an air vent (28 percent), the dashboard (27 percent), or the windshield (26 percent), with only 12 percent using the CD-player slot. (With fewer new cars including a CD player, that last number is likely even lower now.) And 70 percent of respondents said they used a case on their smartphone. We decided that instead of picking a single “best” mounting style ... we would choose the best in each category. As a result of our research, we decided that instead of picking a single “best” mounting style from the three major options – dash/windshield, CD slot, or air vent – we would choose the best in each category. We conducted hands-on (and, of course, in-car) testing of dozens of models. For the most-recent update, we installed each dash mount and vent mount in a 2017 Chevrolet Volt and tested them all with an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X; we tested CD-slot mounts in a 2013 Subaru Impreza. We evaluated ease of placement, as well as stability and usability. We eliminated any mounts that were particularly difficult to install, failed to hold the phone properly or securely, made repositioning the phone’s angle or orientation difficult, or required multiple hands to place and remove the phone. We picked our favorites from those that remained, based on the above criteria and overall ease of use.

Our pick: iOttie Easy One Touch 4

The best for your dash or windshield: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Mount

The best for a CD slot: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount

The best for an air vent: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Air Vent Mount

The best smartphone car mount for most people is iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4, available in dashboard and windshield mount , CD slot mount , and air vent mount variants. All three versions use essentially the same cradle to hold your phone. The major difference is how they attach to your car, and each version stands out as the best in its category. These mounts are easy to use one-handed, and they connect to your car more easily and securely than others. They work with any phone without the need for additional hardware, holding the handset firmly and allowing you to quickly position it as needed. While they are a bit more expensive than some of the competition, their prices are still reasonable—and they’re worth the cost. iOttie’s one-year warranty is also a point in their favor.

All three iOttie mounts use the same cradle design, attached to the mount via an adjustable ball joint. The black plastic cradle’s main feature is the large (1.4-inch-square) button in the middle. Pressing the back of your phone against this button (which the company calls the “trigger”) makes the arms snap shut around the handset, firmly gripping it in place. To release the hold, you squeeze a pair of release bars below the holder’s arms, which pushes the arms apart—a motion that’s also easy to do with one hand. The arms should fit any modern smartphone, as they accommodate handsets from 2.3 inches to 3.5 inches wide, and the slightly tacky rubber lining helps to provide grip and to prevent the cradle itself from damaging your phone. The CD-slot and air-vent mounts rely solely on the side arms to hold your phone, while the dash/windshield mount adds adjustable (and removable) “feet” at the bottom that provide more support.

The Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Mount is more adjustable than the other versions, and by far the most adjustable mount we’ve tested. You can position it not only up and down but also outward, thanks to a telescoping arm that extends from just shy of 5 inches to more than 8 inches. The design gives you the ability to set up your phone in a wide range of positions, without making the mount too physically large. You adhere the mount to the dash or windshield by using a lever-actuated suction cup that is coated with additional (washable) adhesive. iOttie also includes a sticky dashboard pad that helps the suction cup adhere to textured dash surfaces and, according to the company, provides a stronger hold in both cold and hot conditions. If necessary, you can remove the pad without leaving residue, although it’s not intended to be reusable. You can buy replacements on Amazon, and iOttie told us that if any customers have an issue with the pad, they can contact iOttie’s customer service department, which will send a free replacement in most cases.

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount uses the same cradle, minus the feet. The big difference is how it attaches to your car. Instead of adhering with a suction cup, it fits into a CD-player slot. Other than the superior cradle, the main thing that sets this model apart from other CD-slot mounts is how the tension system works to hold it in place. Most mounts in this category use a thumbscrew that’s easy to overtighten, sometimes breaking the plastic bracket. The iOttie model instead uses a simple lever to spread the rubber-coated metal wings apart, creating a solid hold in the slot. You never have to worry about getting the right tension or having it loosen up over time; it’s secure as is.

Finally there’s the Easy one Touch 4 Air Vent Mount . Similar to the other two versions, it uses an excellent cradle to hold the phone in place, and its vent-attachment method is better than those of most competitors. Many other vent mounts have grips that simply slide over the vent slats, relying on tension to remain in place. iOttie’s model instead uses a spring-loaded clamp with longer, rubber-lined arms. This design makes it far easier to work with vent blades of different thicknesses and to ensure the firmest hold possible. We also like that the Air Vent Mount sticks out a bit farther than most, allowing for the greatest degree of positioning. Vent mounts can be somewhat of a hassle in general, because they tend to weigh the slats down; having more control over the exact position helps to mitigate this problem because you can either find a position that doesn’t pull on the slats as much or position the mount to prop the phone up against the dash.

iOttie warranties all of its models for a year, and the warranty covers items that arrive damaged, have a manufacturer’s defect, or fail under normal use.

If you can’t get the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 in the version you want, a few other cradle-based mounts stood out in our testing.

Among dash/windshield mounts, we also like Kenu's Airbase Pro , which held our phones securely and has a slim, less-bulky design than the iOttie. Mounting a phone in this Kenu model’s expandable grip is easy, although we prefer the snap-shut action of iOttie’s series. In addition, with only a ball-and-socket design for positioning, it isn’t as versatile as our pick.

Among CD-slot mounts, we also recommend Exogear's ExoMount Touch CD, which offers snap-shut arms similar to those of the iOttie cradle but has a thumbscrew tightening mechanism that isn’t as sturdy as the iOttie model’s lever-based wings (and is thus more prone to breaking).

If you prefer vent mounts, Kenu's Airframe Pro is a good runner-up, although it doesn’t stick out as far, making it slightly less positionable. It’s also more expensive than the iOttie, and we prefer the iOttie’s snap-shut cradle arms.

The Best Magnetic Mount For Dash Or Windshield

Runner Up: Kenu Airbase Magnetic

Kenu's Airbase Magnetic is a short, minimalist dash/windshield mount, and the best choice if you prefer using a magnetic car mount because of such models’ simplicity and stability. The base is only about 2.5 inches in diameter, and the whole mount is a little over 3 inches tall, terminating in an adjustable magnetic head. Like most dash mounts, it uses a suction cup with additional adhesive to help hold it in place; you flip a lever to create a vacuum with the suction cup. Kenu includes a single 2-inch-square metal plate for mounting, which you can place directly on the back of the phone or case, or in between the two. In our tests, our phone held its position on the mount even over bumpy terrain. Because a metal plate on the back of your phone can interfere with wireless Qi charging, however, Kenu suggests placing the plate toward the bottom of the handset if you charge your phone this way. (We generally recommend just going with a cradle-type mount if you use wireless charging).

The Best CD-Slot Magnetic Mount

Runner-up: iOttie iTap Magnetic CD Slot Mount

iOttie’s iTap Magnetic CD Slot Mount has the same great CD-slot tension system as the non-magnetic Easy One Touch 4, but replaces that model’s cradle with a magnetic head. A ball joint allows you to adjust the 1.4-inch-diameter head without affecting the base. Similar to our top picks, this iOttie mount comes with two metal plates: one for attaching to the outside of a phone or case, and one for tucking inside a case—you use whichever you prefer. It even includes a thin, protective-film sticker that you can sandwich between the magnetic plate and your phone to help prevent damage.

The Best Magnetic Vent Mount

Runner-up: Kenu Airframe Magnetic

Kenu Airframe Magnetic has the best vent-slat attachment mechanism we’ve ever tested, plus a great magnetic mount. Its vent-attachment design is similar to the one on the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 cradle mount: The tiny (1.9 inches deep, 1.8 inches wide, 1.3 inches tall) holder is almost invisible, even when a phone isn’t in place; to attach it to vent slats, you squeeze buttons that separate the clamps and then release to let them grab on. But where this Kenu model beats the iOttie design is in the gap down the middle of the clamps, which runs perpendicular to how they spread apart; this split allows an even greater degree of freedom in positioning because you can fit it around any crossbars in the vent. This Kenu model held as tightly as anything else we tested.

The competition

Dash/windshield mounts, cradle

Mpow’s Car Windshield / Dashboard Car Mount (MCM12) uses a large, comparatively ugly cradle to hold the phone, and you have to squeeze it shut rather than letting the arms snap into place automatically.

Nite Ize’s Steelie FreeMount Dash Kit places your phone only about an inch from the dashboard surface, so it’s far less positionable than our picks. It does, however, have the smallest adhesive attachment point.

The PopSockets Mount is small and unobtrusive but requires you to use a PopSockets accessory on your phone or case.

Bracketron’s Mi-T Grip Dash & Window Mount doesn’t feel as nice as other models and seems like it could break more easily. In our testing, the arms bent without much force, and they looked ready to snap if we put more pressure on them.

The Ram Twist-Lock Suction Cup Mount (RAM-B-166-UN7U) [MISSING LINK], also known as the Ram X-Grip, was a top pick several years ago, but it’s not as easy to use as current designs. Offering two ball-and-socket joints, which you tighten or loosen with a single knob, the X-Grip provides a wide range of adjustability. And it maintains a strong, slip-free grip on the phone. But it’s pretty bulky compared with our picks, and getting the phone positioned properly between the strong, spring-loaded arms takes a bit of effort. With some phones, we’ve also had problems with getting the X-Grip arms to hold the handset without accidentally pressing buttons on the side or slipping off the corner. That said, Ram Mounts also sells a larger version, the Ram Universal X-Grip Large Phone/Phablet Cradle (RAM-HOL-UN10BU), which is designed to fit some phablet-size phones that our picks can’t accommodate.

Dash/windshield mounts, magnetic:

If the Kenu Airbase Magnetic isn’t available, Scosche’s MagicMount Window/Dash is a good alternative. The Scosche mount is about half the price of the Kenu currently, but its long, semirigid arm allows the phone to bounce more when you’re driving.

Nite Ize’s Steelie Windshield Mount is only a partial component. You must also purchase a thick magnetic phone socket to stick to the back of your handset or case, making this an expensive and more-obtrusive mounting option.

iOttie’s iTap Magnetic Dashboard Mount doesn’t use a traditional suction cup, relying only on an adhesive pad. According to owner reviews, the pad doesn’t always stick well, especially on curved, textured dashes.

Logitech’s [+] Drive is somewhat pricey, and a fair number of owners report that the knob for tightening the mounting cup can break during normal use. On top of that, you can’t adjust the phone’s position side to side when the mount is locked in place—only up and down.

CD-slot mounts:

Mpow’s Grip Pro 2 CD Slot Car Mount is inexpensive but made with an inferior thumbscrew-style design. And instead of having the arms snap shut around your phone when you put the handset in the cradle, as on our top pick, you must manually squeeze the arms around the phone. (They release at the press of a button).

TechMatte’s MagGrip CD Slot Car Mount is our former top pick and the only other magnetic CD-slot mount we tested. It’s simple, compact, and affordable, but like the other thumbscrew-based CD mounts, it’s not as easy to install in your CD player as iOttie’s lever design, and we’ve broken other screw mounts in normal use by overtightening. The current TechMatte model has a new attachment system, but we’ve still seen recent reports of it snapping. A few people report in Amazon reviews that the TechMatte mount’s rubber melted into their CD player, though we didn’t experience this problem in long-term testing with multiple models in several different cars.

Vent mounts:

If you’re looking for a vent-attached model with a magnetic phone mount, and you can’t get our top pick from Kenu, iOttie’s iTap Magnetic Vent Mount has similar dimensions but a slightly inferior clamp that’s a little more limited in its positioning.

Mpow’s Grip Magic Air Vent Mount Holder uses rubber-coated claws to grip vent flaps, rather than the superior squeezing arms of our top pick.

Nite Ize’s Steelie Vent Mount Kit requires the company’s magnet attachment on the back of your device. We think it’s a less-elegant design than our pick.

TechMatte’s MagGrip Vent Car Mount and WizGear’s Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder are identical, affordable options. The design lacks articulation, so you can’t position it as well as other mounts, and because it doesn’t stick out far from the vent, it won’t work with some phones in some cars. It also uses inferior stubby rubber claws to grip vent flaps.

WizGear’s Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder with Swivel Head has the same stubby rubber claws as the model without the swivel head but sticks out a bit farther. We’d take this one over the other WizGear model, but neither is as good as our pick.

Bracketron Earth Elements O2 Vent Mount is the largest, most complicated vent mount we tried, without any benefits.

Logitech’s [+] Trip and ZeroTouch air-vent magnetic mounts are virtually the same design except for their finish. Neither model offers any adjustability, though. When used with the ZeroTouch app on an Android phone, the ZeroTouch mount supports voice commands for navigation, music, and other apps, as well as Alexa functionality. But it’s expensive for this category, and it’s more than most people want in a phone mount (we’ll be evaluating its voice-command support in an upcoming guide to Alexa devices for cars).

What to look forward to

During the CES 2018 trade show, Scosche announced its new line of car mounts. The MagicMount Elite line contains five mounts, each with a unique size and optimal attachment points. While we decided not to recommend any of Scosche’s existing MagicMount car mounts, some of those models performed well in our testing, and we plan to test the Elite mounts when they are released.

NOTE: This guide has been syndicated from Wirecutter and includes affiliate links for the products recommended. These links help Wirecutter and Motor1.com earn a small commission when you click through to buy a product that's been recommended.