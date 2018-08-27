Iron Man must’ve felt really bad about the dustup between him and Captain America from a few years ago, because he gave him this freaking awesome Camaro that even has the cap’s shield on the steering wheel. For those not in the know on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here’s a translation: Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. sourced out this vintage 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, then handed the keys and ideas for a custom build to SpeedKore, a tuning company with a history of some pretty awesome rides. Once completed, the car was presented to Captain America actor Chris Evans as a special gift while filming the third Avengers film, which takes place chronologically after Captain America: Civil War where Iron Man and Captain America beat the snot out of each other.

With that bit of exposition out of the way, we can jump back to the car because it's awesome. It recently made an appearance at Jay Leno’s Garage, though with SpeedKore Vice President David Salvaggio serving as chaperone in place of The Captain himself, Chris Evans. That’s okay, because Salvaggio has all the details on this extremely clean build, starting with the very interesting exterior color that’s jokingly called melted army man green. The body also has very subtle changes to accentuate the car’s sensuous lines, and that warm interior could be the best we’ve ever seen in a Camaro, classic or otherwise. Downey Jr. had a significant creative role in selecting the colors and patterns, and we’ll give him credit – he has a good automotive eye.

Superheroes need plenty of power, so the Camaro packs a supercharged LS3 V8 making 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) going rearward through a four-speed automatic. Salvaggio makes several mentions about how the car isn’t overbuilt and is quite reliable; we can’t comment on the latter obviously but the car is wonderfully understated in pretty much every aspect. Even under the hood, it’s extremely clean without being all shouty about it. If anything, the car could be a bit too shy and shaded, though that could be due to the dim light used during the in-garage segments of the video. It looks great out on the road, and we bet it would look even better in our garage. We have no intention, however, of even trying to fight Captain America for it.

All things considered, it certainly looks like a car fit for an all-American superhero.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage via YouTube