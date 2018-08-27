The Ford GT was first shown to the public back in 2015, but it’s still making headlines more than three years later. The infamous former GT of John Cena is back on the market and, meanwhile, Ford is allegedly attempting to break a Nurburgring record with the car. And while a beautiful GT Heritage Edition is wowing the crowds at Pebble Beach, we are happy to finally show you a GT in a drag race. And it’s not just a regular drag, but one against a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Let’s see the numbers first. The ZR1, one of the fastest production cars available on the market today, uses a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine which generates no less than 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) at 6,300 rpm and a peak torque of 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) at 4,400 rpm. A top speed of more than 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour) is possible even on stock tires and, according to Jay Leno, the car remains very stable at such velocity.

Against the ZR1 is a stock 2017 GT with its 3.5-liter V8 EcoBoost motor mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and producing 647 hp (482 kW) and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm) of torque. It weighs 3,354 pounds (1,521 kilograms) and is significantly lighter than the ZR1 (3,560 lbs/1,614 kg).

We know the ZR1 is faster on a track than the GT, but it’s quite interesting to see how the two supercars perform on the drag strip. This new video from DragTimes shows a number of roll races between the two at the Palm Beach International Raceway, and – surprised or not – the winner is the GT, all three times. A rolling start means the two cars pass the green light at about 40 mph (64 kph) and at the end of the ¼-mile strip it’s the top speed that matters. Of course, the gap is minimal, but it still counts - the GT is faster than the ZR1.

Source: DragTimes on YouTube