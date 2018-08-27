It’s a known fact that some automakers, especially the German ones, are deliberately understating the performances of their cars when writing up the specs sheets. It seems the latest example comes from Mercedes-AMG and its recently launched 2019 G63. The folks from Affalterbach might say the amped-up SUV needs four and a half seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, but this onboard video shows the hot G can complete the task in roughly four seconds.

The test was conducted by the peeps at ArabGT. Not long ago, they took the Ferrari 488 Pista to 62 mph (100 kph) in an amazing 2.26 seconds – once again quicker than the automaker’s official 2.85 seconds.

Getting back to the G63 at hand, it appears to be the Edition 1 judging by the red accents and the gray decal at the bottom of the doors. As with all other Edition 1 models, it’s available only during the first 12 months of production and comes with an assortment of styling tweaks inside and out.

Underneath the hood it packs the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. Fitted with the optional AMG Driver’s Package, the G63 can top out at 149 mph (240 kph).

While the return of the V12-powered G65 seems unlikely, a hotter version is likely in the works as per a statement made by a Mercedes official back in April. G-Class product chief Dr. Gunnar Guthenke strongly suggested at the prospects of a G63 S. Not only that, but a G73 trademark was registered not long ago, and that might have to do with AMG’s plans of a “73” series of models with a combined output of approximately 800 horsepower as seen last year in the GT Concept.

Add into the mix a luxed-up Maybach version and the G’s future is looking bright.