There were quite a few debuts this week at Pebble Beach from well-known automakers. Bugatti unveiled the Chiron-based Divo, Lamborghini launched the Aventador SVJ, Ferrari introduced 488 Pista Spider, so on and so forth. The edgy supercar pictured here was also a premiere, but from a company most of us haven’t heard of until today. Created by Salaff, the C2 is a radical reinterpretation of the Lamborghini Gallardo.

It’s the pet project of American automotive designer Carlos Salaff, whose previous work includes the 2006 Mazda Nagare and (fiery) Furai concepts, but also production cars like the Mazda3 and MX-5. In 2013, he founded Salaff and the C2 seen here will be the company’s first production model. Details about the supercar are scarce at the moment, but we do know it’s based on the underpinnings of the Lamborghini Gallardo and uses a carbon fiber body. Alternatively, a hand-beaten aluminum bodywork is available.

You’ll have to provide Salaff with the Gallardo and aside from giving the former entry-level Lamborghini a complete makeover, the company can also convert models equipped with an E-Gear to a manual featuring a gated shifter. In addition, engineers are also working on a “more involving suspension” as well as independent throttle bodies for the naturally aspirated V10 engine.

According to its creator, the sharp-looking two-seater machine has a design influenced by models such as the Peugeot 905, Porsche 917, and the Ferrari 330 P4.

Pricing details for the conversion have not been disclosed, but we do know production will be limited. For those wondering why the Gallardo-based project is called C2, it’s because it follows a three-seat C1 with a central driver’s position. Salaff’s website also shows a C3, a high-performance grand tourer with a 1960s-inspired design.

