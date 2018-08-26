It’s safe to say that Mercedes has been coming out with some spectacular concepts in recent years. There was the AMG Vision GT in 2013, the Concept IAA in 2015, the Vision Maybach 6 in 2016 followed by the cabriolet in 2017, and now this – the Vision EQ Silver Arrow. As the name implies, the unworldly concept car is a nod to the iconic Silver Arrows, but at the same time, it’s also a throwback to the record-breaking W125. You know, the twelve-cylinder beast that hit 432.7 kph (268.8 mph) in January 1938…

Much like the Lamborghini Egoista from a few years ago, the new concept car carrying the three-pointed star is purely single-seater. Even though it’s entirely electric, the driver can hear the sound of an AMG V8 by fiddling with the sound settings through the touchscreen mounted on the steering wheel.

Even though the Vision EQ Silver Arrow is purely a showcar, Mercedes has shared quite a few technical specifications. The electric powertrain has been envisioned with a generous output of 750 horsepower (550 kilowatts) feeding from a battery pack mounted within the underbody and cooled by the side air vents. With a full charge, the vehicle can cover more than 248 miles (400 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

The styling is truly amazing, with a low-slung body featuring bulging fenders and a rear central fin that immediately makes us think of the upcoming Project One. Those intricate wheels painted in a rose gold color are a work of art, measuring 24 inches at the front and 26 inches at the back and featuring a whopping 168 spokes per wheel.

YouTube’s Shmee150 had the privilege of attending the car’s unveiling this week in Pebble Beach and he was joined by Mercedes’ chief designer Gorden Wagener who was happy to share some tidbits about the showcar’s fascinating shape and its futuristic cabin.

Video: Shmee150 / YouTube