When stranded on a California freeway for several hours, which is the best vehicle to get stuck with?

A.) A fire truck

B.) An autonomous car with Lebron James inside

C.) None of the above

The answer? C. None of the above. While a driverless car with an NBA superstar seems like a probable choice, there is one car that I think you should consider when stuck on a highway, and that is a food truck. Nay. A food truck that sells their product at half the price.

That’s the exact thing that happened on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, California on Friday morning, as reported by Eyewitness News. A fatal and fiery tanker truck crash caused a gridlock on the highway, which stranded several commuters, many of them were on the way to the Los Angeles International Airport.

As hours went by, tummies went empty, which could really be a hassle especially when you have kids with you in the car. Thankfully, an unlikely hero saved the day in the form of a food truck owned by AC Catering. Presumably, without second thoughts, the food truck opened its doors to the famished commuters to at least solve one of the many problems caused by the gridlock.

The best part is, the food truck employees decided to sell their products at half the price. Well, if you think about it, that wasn’t really necessary because if I were in that situation, I will buy anything regardless of the price just to feed my aching tummy. But, AC Catering did it anyway. Its employees deserve some medal or some sort.

The gridlock was caused by a tanker, which crashed around 5:00 a.m. and caused an inferno across all lanes of the freeway. Two people were killed in the crash involving the tanker and a silver Range Rover. Eastbound lanes were then opened at around 8:00 a.m.

