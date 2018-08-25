Honda-powered Mini cars aren’t really a new thing. In fact, when you google search using the keywords “Honda Mini Cooper,” your first page would probably reveal modifications pointing towards VTEC fitted inside a small Mini Cooper.

So basically, for mod guys, this is a normal thing. However, how about this one from the U.K. A 22-year-old lad modified an old Mini Cooper – the small bodied-one, not the huge modern types – and turned his two-door cutemobile into a pocket rocket.



Here’s what he fitted his Mini under the hood: a B16 Honda VTEC 1.6-liter engine with GT3076R turbocharger. The power output? 360 horsepower. Imagine that amount of power in a small-sized car. Seems a lot? Well, you’re right. Just watch the video above to see what we’re talking about.

See what we mean? Aside from the Honda engine swap, the owner of the Mini modified his car with a lot of upgrades, which he had done by himself. These include 750cc injectors, a number of radiators, a huge wing, and the biggest set of Wilwood brakes to fit the 13-inch rims. The interior has been heavily modified, as well, with fiberglass trims, some dashboard reshaping, change of steering wheel, pedals, and five-speed quick gear shifter. In other words, the only thing left standard with the car is the body, and that’s a good thing, we guess.

The monster Mini is currently in front-wheel layout, but the owner said that his modifications will be complete when he gets the car to be all-wheel drive. He also wants to boost the power further to 500+ hp, which is absolutely insane. Truly, this modified Mini redefines the meaning of pocket rocket. And again, all done by a 22-year old. Beat that.

Source: LIvingLifeFast via Youtube