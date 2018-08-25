After giving us an in-depth look at the 2019 BMW Z4 M40i and the Bugatti Divo, YouTube’s Shmee150 has another treat in store. He had the privilege of going up close and personal with the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota. Not just any SVJ, but the special edition carrying the “63” linking to the company’s year of birth – 1963.

We first laid our eyes on the SVJ 63 yesterday courtesy of a video that was shot the night before shortly after the car’s official reveal, and now we get the chance to see the hardcore Aventador in daylight to better explore its aero-heavy body. The limited-run version doesn’t bring any hardware upgrades over the regular as it’s all about the special livery proudly carrying the “63” logo.

Lamborghini mentions it has come up with this exterior finish to better highlight the generous use of carbon fiber. All that we can say is that the black and white duo suits the SVJ 63, but then again, the range-topping Aventador probably looks good in just about any color combination we can think of.

What’s next for the Aventador? Our money is on a roadster version of the SVJ 63 to serve as a last hurrah. Lamborghini has built more than 8,000 examples of its V12 supercar and is already dropping hints about the Aventador’s replacement, namely that it will keep the naturally aspirated engine while adding electrification.

Between the Aventador SVJ, Divo, Z4, Tuatara, and the Polestar 1, there are some seriously good-looking cars in Pebble Beach this weekend. On top of these street-legal cars, attendees can also admire spectacular showcars like the Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow, Infiniti Prototype 10, and the Audi PB18 E-Tron. Oh, and who can forget Porsche’s Project Gold and Singer’s 911 DLS?

Video: Shmee150 / YouTube