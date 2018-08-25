Formerly known as Shelby SuperCars, SSC North America has introduced this weekend at Pebble Beach the final version of its Tuatara hypercar, some seven years after presenting the concept. A press release hasn’t been issued yet, but all the juicy specs have been published on the company’s website from where we were able to source the adjacent images.

Without further ado, the twin-turbo 5.9-liter V8 produces 1,350 horsepower when feeding on premium unleaded and as much as 1,750 hp on flex fuel. The mid-mounted engine – which has a redline of 8,800 rpm - weighs 194 kilograms (428 pounds) and sends its output to the rear wheels through a seven-speed “computerized manual” gearbox featuring “robotic shift system.”

The heart of the hypercar in detail Take A Good Look At The SSC Tuatara’s Beefy Engine

The high-performance coupe has a dry weight of just 2,750 pounds (1,247 kilograms) and an aerodynamically optimized body with a drag coefficient of just 0.279. To achieve that remarkably low weight, SSC used carbon fiber not just for the body and chassis, but even the one-piece wheels are made from carbon fiber. The 20-inch set comes wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires measuring 245/35 at the front axle and 345/25 for the rear wheels.

Named after a lizard-like reptile originating from New Zealand, The production-ready Tuatara is 174.4 inches (4.42 meters) long and comes with a wheelbase stretching at 105.2 inches (2.67 meters). According to the specs sheet, the hypercar is 78.4 inches (2 meters) wide and just 43 inches (1.1 meters) tall.

Details about performance are not available at the moment of writing, but we’re expecting it to be one of the fastest production cars ever made considering the high power, low weight, and extreme aero setup. It remains to be seen whether it will try and claim the record for the fastest street-legal car, which currently belongs to Koenigsegg and its 277.87-mph Agera RS.

We will immediately update the story with more info and additional images once these become available.

Source: SSC North America