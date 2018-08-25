We were expecting the Divo to be spectacular but little did we know it would be an utter sensation. Making its first public appearance at Pebble Beach, Bugatti’s rare gem (only 40 units to be produced) caused quite the stir during the unveiling thanks to a radical exterior design. It looked significantly different than the Chiron and Chiron Sport models that were flanking it on stage when Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann introduced the W16 masterpiece.

While the Chiron is geared towards luxury while offering effortless cruising thanks to its quad-turbo 8.0-liter engine, the Divo is a track-oriented beast some eight seconds quicker around the Nardo test circuit. Aside from getting a more aero-focused wild body, Molsheim’s new beast has also been put on a strict diet to shave off 77 pounds (35 kilograms).

This walkaround video courtesy of YouTube star Shmee is a good opportunity to have a look inside the driver-focused cockpit, which stays true to the Chiron’s interior, but makes a more generous use of Alcantara to help with the weight loss. It features a “Divo Grey” petroleum tone contrasting the glass-blasted anodized grey finish applied onto the metal surfaces.

Even if you have the means to buy the $5.8-million Divo, you’re out of luck as Bugatti has already pre-sold all of them. For outright top speed, the Chiron is still the car to get since the Divo will top out at “only” 236 mph (380 kph) compared to the Chiron’s electronically capped 261 mph (420 kph) after inserting the second key into a slot between the door sill and the driver’s seat. An unrestricted Chiron might be able to hit the 300-mph mark provided it has the right tires, but we might never find out.

Video: Shmee150 / YouTube