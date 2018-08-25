The Polestar 1 is on a world tour as after receiving its European debut earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, the stunning coupe is now in Pebble Beach for its North American premiere. It’s an important event for the company considering United States is at the moment the car’s biggest market. Nearly 200 customers from the U.S. have signed on the dotted line to place a deposit for the plug-in hybrid performance car – the highest number of any country.

Initially supposed to be a Volvo S90 Coupe, the Polestar 1 is scheduled to enter production mid-2019 at a new factory located in Chengdu, China. It’s called the Polestar Production Center and will assemble a total of 500 units per year, but output will gradually grow in the years to come. It’s set to be one of the most efficient car assembly plants in the world and will be the home of additional models, including the already confirmed Tesla Model 3-rivaling Polestar 2 and a Model X-rivaling Polestar 3. Eventually, a Polestar 4 convertible could be added to the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Polestar 1 is set to have the highest electric range of any hybrid car out there by managing to cover as much as 150 kilometers (93 miles) solely on electric juice. At the heart of the coupe is a four-cylinder 2.0-liter gasoline engine both turbocharged and supercharged. It works with a pair of electric motors to develop a combined output of 600 horsepower and an immense 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque.

By using carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) where you’d normally find conventional steel on a regular car, the engineers have been able to shave off more than 500 pounds (227 kilograms) to boost efficiency and performance.

The lovely styling and promising specs do come at a cost: $155,000 in the United States and €155,000 in Europe. Alternatively, those eager to get their hands behind the wheel of the 2+2 coupe will be able to do so by accessing a subscription program akin to Care by Volvo packages tailored to the XC40. It will bundle the car payment, insurance costs, and maintenance into one lump sum.