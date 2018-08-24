Hide press release Show press release

PAGANI AUTOMOBILI AT PEBBLE BEACH 2018

Pebble Beach – 24th of August 2018

Following the spirit of bringing our Modenese Atelier closer to our customers, Pagani is proud to announce the opening of a new brand showroom in Beverly Hills.

Located at Robinson Boulevard, in the gorgeous background of Bel Air and West Hollywood, the brand new Pagani Showroom will offer an exceptional level of service to the most demanding automotive connoisseurs of this outstanding part of the world, by serving as a unique configuration and brand centre. Pagani Beverly Hills is the 2nd stand-alone Pagani dealer in the nation and represents a new chapter of the remarkable story of Pagani in the U.S. which has seen the company putting down roots in Connecticut, Miami, Dallas, Newport Beach and San Francisco.

Horacio Pagani, Founder and Chief Designer: “For us this new home in Beverly Hills is the crowning achievement of our long path, and it is fundamental to provide a better service to our affectionate clients of this region who share a deep passion and attachment to luxury brands. Most importantly, this represents a new significant milestone for our brand and for our presence in the country, which alone is currently covering the 40% of the Pagani global sales”

The opening of the new showroom marked the starting point for the 5th edition of our North American customer gathering, the Pagani Raduno – The Drive, with a 1,000 miles covered in just a few days by our passionate customers, driving through some of the most breathtaking Californian landscapes.

The convoy will reach its destination at the 2018 edition of the exclusive The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering where a highly customized Huayra Roadster will occupy the centre stage, an exquisite example of the highest level of personalisation of the Pagani cars and named Gyrfalcon by its owner, to pay tribute to one of the fastest birds of prey.

Air is the overall theme of this year’s presence at the event, with Pagani elevating it’s partnership with Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ), showcasing for the first time the scale model of the ACJ319neo featuring the Infinito cabin. Together, Pagani and ACJ have created this unique cabin, the quintessence of the Pagani philosophy in a state-of-the-art aircraft: a distinctive style, seamlessly combined with unrivalled material technology.

To complete Pagani Automobili’s Pebble Beach car week schedule for 2018, on Saturday August 25th Pagani will be present at the parade of Exotics on Cannery Row as well as at the home of our technical partner Pirelli, to honor the passion that has been linking the two companies for the past 10 years in the relentlessly pursuit of higher technological records to break.

THE SPECIFICATION OF PAGANI HUAYRA ROADSTER – Gyrfalcon

Entirely hand-built in the Atelier of San Cesario Sul Panaro, this car represents a fine example of extreme tailoring around the clients’ desires. Inspired by the elegance of the White Gyrfalcon, the largest falcon of its species, able to cover very long distances during its flights, the car recalls many of the features of this polymorphic bird. The archetypal colours of its plumage dominate the livery of the carbon fibre panels: Bianco Benny White and Blu Danubio Blue are the dominant colours, together with accents of bright yellow. The spectrum is completed with the special painting design of the front bonnet that recalls the bird’s very special beak. Other unique details of the upholstery have been extremely customized: a symbol of a Gyrfalcon is embroidered into the headrests, luggage, and doors and a dedicated plaque inside the car bears the inscription “Gyrfalcon”.

This car reflects the factory commitment to care even the most minute of details, crafting each one to perfection in order to cater our customers’ needs and taste. The shifter knob has been redesigned specifically to house a special gold Gyrfalcon coin.

“These made-to-measure supercars are well-loved in North America, not only for their intense technology and beauty but also for the appreciation of passionate Italian craftsmanship that goes into making them.” says Horacio Pagani.