Hide press release Show press release

GUNTHER WERKS REVEALS CARBON EXOSKELTON AND SPORT TOURING MODEL AT THE QUAIL, A MOTORSPORTS GATHERING



Monterey, Calif. (August 24, 2018) – Gunther Werks, a company dedicated to remastering the iconic Porsche® 993, today unveiled a uniquely-crafted exposed carbon exoskeleton, the foundation for each of its reengineered Porsche 911s, and the first customer vehicle equipped with the company’s Sport Touring package at this year’s The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The Sport Touring model comes complete with an optional ducktail spoiler along with several technical enhancements including an updated intake plenum.



During the event, Gunther Werks provided attendees with a first-hand look at the way each Gunther Werks transformed 911 begins its life, as a raw carbon fiber exoskeleton. The custom bodywork allows the design team to extend the fenders by over three inches at each corner while maintaining the classic Porsche styling while reducing the weight of the vehicle significantly.



For its transformations, Gunther Werks’ reengineers the iconic Porsche® 993 platform, considered by many to be the zenith of the 911. Throughout this process Gunther Werks retains the qualities of the original Porsche 993 that enthusiasts hold in high regard while incorporating modern technology. Customers select from a seemingly limitless number of options in order to create a vehicle tailored to their wants and needs.



One of these bespoke 911s was displayed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, coated in a custom grey paint color dubbed Chelsea Grey by the owner. The vehicle was equipped with Gunther Werks’ Sport Touring package which features a number of updates including a unique intake plenum and a ducktail spoiler, a look synonymous with some of the most celebrated air-cooled 911s.



“After debuting our project last year at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, we received a lot of questions regarding the carbon fiber elements of the vehicle,” said Peter Nam, CEO of Gunther Werks. “This year, we decided to bring an exposed carbon exoskeleton straight from our production line to showcase the amount of carbon fiber that adorns each Gunther Werks transformed 911. We also brought a completed customer vehicle so attendees who weren’t able to stop by our exhibit last year can see the finished product. This particular vehicle features our Sport Touring package.”



During the production process, each Porsche 911 transformed by Gunther Werks each is stripped down to the frame before the vehicle is cloaked in carbon fiber bodywork. Once the bodywork is completed a 4.0L naturally aspirated air-cooled engine, hand-built and meticulously tuned by Rothsport Racing to produce over 400hp and 330lb/ft, is installed. After extensive testing, each Gunther Werks commissioned Porsche will feature JRZ’s new active suspension technology adjusted masterfully by Eisenlohr Racing. This system makes over 1,000 calculations per second to determine the ideal dampening rate at any given moment.



The braking system has been updated to include 380mm front and rear Brembo CCM-R carbon ceramic rotors for enhanced all-around performance. Brembo created the CCM-R material by applying the knowledge gained through developing and supplying carbon-based brake materials for both OEM road use and racing applications. This system reduces brake temperatures while increasing disc and pad life, especially under track conditions.



Additionally, each Gunther Werks modified 993 will come standard with custom Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires in custom 295/30/18 front and 335/30/18 rear sizes. The P ZERO™ Corsa is a tire that brings the best of motorsport technology both on the road and on tracks. Developed in association with leading vehicle manufacturers in the high performance sector, it is perfect in every road surface. The racing type compounds allow to achieve an extreme handling and best levels of braking and traction.



Only 25 examples will be created and customer deliveries have begun. Customers can supply their own road-legal 1994-1999 993 Series Porsche® 911® Coupe for the basis of the Gunther Werks conversion. Alternatively, Gunther Werks can source a suitable donor car that can be used as the basis of their conversion.



About Gunther Werks

Based in Southern California, Gunther Werks was founded on the principles of passion, performance and a drive to embed modern technologies into a classic masterpiece. Specializing in the development of air-cooled 911s®, the company is currently working on the limited production run of transformed 993 models. The Gunther Werks transformation entails a modern interpretation of Porsche’s last air-cooled 911®, the 993. Regarded by many as the pinnacle of the 911®, the team at Gunther Werks has worked tirelessly to retain the driving experience offered by the original car, while evolving its DNA. For more information please visit http://Gunther Werks.com/ or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.



Gunther Werks is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed nor, in any way, affiliated with Porsche Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche, AG. The Porsche® name and crest, 993® and 911® are trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for purpose of reference only.



The vehicles Gunther Werks remasters remain Porsche 911s® albeit transformed by Gunther Werks. To respect Porsche’s trademark rights, these vehicles should never under any circumstances be referred to or described as "Gunther Werks 911," "Gunther Werks Porsche 911" or in any other fashion that suggests that it is anything but a Porsche® 911®.