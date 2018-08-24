The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon continues to be one of the kings of a drag strip, but a new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is on the way that might give Mopar's muscle car a legitimate challenge. We can't be sure yet, but this video shows how much the new GT500 needs to improve.

There's no reason to ever expect the GT500 to win this race. It appears to be roughly a 2010 example, meaning it's supercharged 5.4-liter V8 produces 540 hp, assuming the engine is stock. Plus, this one seems to have a manual gearbox, which is more challenging for getting quick times in a drag race, and the Mustang looks to have street tires.

Meanwhile, this Demon has at least 808 horsepower and could have 840 hp if it's running on 100-plus-octane fuel. It also appears to be running drag radials for better traction off the line.

The Demon is an absolute monster here. The supercharger whine makes it sound like a roaring animal. In the first race, the Challenger nearly lifts the front wheels when taking off from the line. The Mustang never stands a chance. The Dodge crosses the line in 10.43 seconds at 136.43 miles per hour. It takes the Ford 13.33 seconds to cover the distance at 109.03 mph.

Things don't change much for the second race, except that both cars go even quicker. With a time of 10.01 seconds, the Challenger nearly breaks into the nine-second range.

A recent leak suggests the new Mustang Shelby GT500 could produce 720 horsepower from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8. However, it would allegedly weigh a hefty 4,225 pounds. These numbers aren't certain yet, but the official figures should debut in late 2019 or early 2020.

Source: Wheels via YouTube