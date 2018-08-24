The Ford GT is a rare enough sight on the road, but now there are even rarer versions to keep an eye out for. The Blue Oval follows up the previous, red Heritage Edition with two more of them that both feature the iconic light blue and orange Gulf Oil livery.

“The 1968 GT40 quickly became a global sensation after beating its European competitors on the track four times in a row, and in honor of the 50th anniversary of its win, we’re paying fresh tribute to the original with a new heritage limited edition," Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of global operations, said about the latest Heritage Editions.

In addition to the great color combo, the latest Heritage Edition GTs have exposed carbon fiber on the A-pillars, orange brake calipers, and silver mirror caps. They ride on one-piece 20-inch forged aluminum wheels with a high-gloss dark stainless steel finish and black lug nuts.

The new Heritage Editions features a retro-tinged cabin. Ebony Alcantara covers the seats, instrument panel, pillars, headliner, and steering wheel. Plus, there's blue and orange stitching on the seats and steering wheel to bring a little of the Gulf color scheme inside the supercar. The upholstery pattern on the chairs evokes the tiny holes for saving weight on a classic racing bucket. Eye-catching trim includes anodized paddle shifters and high-gloss dark stainless steel finishes for the instrument panel, door bezels, and x-brace. Plus, carbon fiber adorns the door sills, air vents, and center console. Each Heritage Edition has a plate showing the car's serial number, too.

The Gulf-liveried GTs will be available for 2019 with an optional "9" racing graphic (see above) on the hood, doors, and interior door panels that will actually be the body's exposed carbon fiber, rather than just a decal. The 2020 models will use a "6" graphic, instead.

The Heritage Edition package doesn't touch the powertrain, so these models retain a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 647 horsepower and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

