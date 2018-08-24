$517,770 will buy you the ultimate expression of the Lamborghini Aventador, a 770-horsepower monster already crowned the fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Only 900 units of the “regular” Superveloce Jota will ever be made, but this one right here is actually going to be even rarer. That’s because we’re dealing with the “63” special edition to be manufactured in a strictly limited series of just 63 cars on top of the 900 standard SVJs for a total production run of 963.

Why precisely “63”? It’s a nod to the company’s founding year of 1963, hence why the special livery proudly features this 63 logo on the predominantly white body. Lamborghini describes the SVJ 63 as having a “unique configuration” created to emphasize the generous use of carbon fiber. The special edition’s price tag has not been disclosed, but we do know from the video’s host an Aventador Superveloce Jota Roadster is coming. As a matter of fact, he has both the coupe and the droptop on order.

An interesting comparison if we might add, the new SVJ matches the horsepower output of the wild 770-hp Centenario while offering an extra 30 Newton-meters (22 pound-feet) of torque for a grand total of 720 Nm (531 lb-ft). On the flip side, the Jota is 5 kilograms (11 pounds) chubbier at 1,525 kg (3,362 lbs) dry, but with active aero, bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, an updated four-wheel drive system, and plenty of other upgrades, that shouldn’t be much of a concern.

Those fortunate enough to get their hands on these radically styled supercars will have to patiently wait until early 2019 when Lamborghini is going to kick off customer deliveries. In Europe, the SVJ will cost €349,116 before taxes, while in the U.K. it’ll retail for a pre-tax starting price tag of £291,667.

Video: Whitesse JR / YouTube